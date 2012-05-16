(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 16 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published report that the growth outlook for the ten east-central European countries that joined the EU in 2004-07 (CEE-10) is likely to remain subdued over the next 18 months. External and domestic growth drivers are largely constrained in the short to medium term.

This will make it challenging to achieve ambitious public deficit reduction objectives in 2012-13, despite commitments to fiscal consolidation. Nevertheless, the prevalence of Stable Outlooks embodies Fitch's view that, in most cases, existing sovereign ratings across CEE are well supported at their current levels.

Fitch forecasts that CEE-10 average weighted GDP growth will slow to 1.6% in 2012 from 3.1% in 2011. The magnitude of the slowdown is expected to be similar to that of the eurozone, the region's main trade and investment partner. Fitch expects the global and regional economies to experience a far more moderate slowdown than in 2009. Thus, eight CEE-10 economies are projected to grow in 2012. Although it can be argued that pre-crisis output levels were unsustainable in some countries (namely the Baltics), economies across the region are operating below potential.

Fitch's baseline forecast for the German economy implies that export growth will slow markedly across CEE this year and recover only partially in 2013. Despite signs that China intends to deepen investment and trade ties with the region, CEE countries are unlikely to reap significant short-term benefits from diversifying foreign trade towards Asia and other more dynamic regions of the global economy.

Private and government consumption will be constrained by fiscal austerity, stubbornly high unemployment, debt overhangs (in some countries) and banks' reluctance to expand their asset sheets as their western European parents remain under regulatory pressure to enhance their capital ratios. The imperatives of fiscal austerity, mitigated by the increased absorption of EU funds, will limit public investment spending.

Despite a partial recovery in sentiment, construction output was still contracting in annual terms across most CEE countries as of Q112, and is unlikely to recover in most countries in the short term. Fitch does not expect foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows to the region to recover to pre-crisis highs in 2012-13. However, a summary analysis of industrial capacity utilisation rates relative to trend and domestic savings-investment balances suggests that some countries may be able to fund domestically needed expansion of industrial infrastructure. Nevertheless, this potential should be judged against structural impediments such as public and external debt ratios, which are high in some countries.

