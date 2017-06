BRIEF-Marshall Monteagle ‍sees HY HEPS 856.67 pct-876.67 pct higher​

* ‍Sees HY headline earnings per share to be 5.74 us cents and 5.86 us cents, being between 856.67 pct and 876.67 pct higher​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)