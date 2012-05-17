(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'AAA/A-1+' issuer credit ratings and stable outlook on the State of Western Australia are not immediately affected by the state government's 2012-2013 budget, that was announced today.

While Western Australia anticipates a decline in GST revenues, it will be largely offset by higher own-source revenues--particularly royalty income--and expenditure restraint. Due to the anticipated lower operating surpluses, net financial liabilities and gross tax-supported debt are both expected to be modestly higher than that expected at the mid-year financial review, peaking at 76% and 83%, respectively, in fiscal 2014 before declining. This continues to compare well with domestic peers.

We do not see much potential for downside rating action over the short-to-medium term, as Western Australia's relatively low leverage provides it with some capacity to absorb additional debt if there are further downward revisions to revenue expectations. The ratings currently remain supported by our view of the strong institutional framework for state governments in Australia, and Western Australia's prudent financial management.

