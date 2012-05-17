(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 17 - The Japanese "mega banks" have been among the major beneficiaries of European bank deleveraging, as highlighted in their latest results. We expect these banks to continue to search for growth by increasing their exposure outside of Japan. However, expansion is more likely to be through direct lending than large offshore investments, as their overseas subsidiaries are thinly capitalised.

All three mega banking groups reported strong revenue and loan growth outside of Japan in FY12. Mitsubishi UFJ clocked up a 27% increase in its overseas loan balance, while Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui both came in at 24%. This performance means that overseas loans have risen to 19% of loans at Mitsubishi UFJ, 16% at Sumitomo Mitsui, and 13% at Mizuho. These banks have not only stepped up as large providers of trade finance, but have expanded credit actively in other areas as well.

Japanese banks' liquidity makes them particularly well placed to spread their wings. The surplus liquidity, which derives from large deposit bases, can be deployed for lending overseas with the aspiration of boosting profit. Profitability in the domestic market is modest, and is likely to remain under pressure given the prospects for weak ongoing demand for new loans and amid a low-interest-rate environment.

Earnings from overseas operations have been growing steadily. Overseas net revenues of all three banks were 24% of total revenue (using sum of net interest revenue and fee income) in FY12, up from 22% in FY11.

European bank deleveraging gathered pace just after the Japanese banks resumed the overseas search for higher returns, and the mega banks have used these asset sales to accelerate their plans. The caveat may be the potential for increased risks if a drive for overseas growth leads to an erosion of capital.