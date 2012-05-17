(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'AA-/A-1+' ratings on
Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) are unchanged following CBA's trading update for
the quarter ended March 31, 2012 . The ratings on CBA's subsidiaries, including its wholly owned
New Zealand banking subsidiary ASB Bank Ltd., also are unchanged. Our outlook for the
long-term rating on CBA is stable.
CBA's performance for the March quarter is consistent with our 'AA-' rating on the bank. We
continue to view the credit rating on CBA as being supported by the bank's "strong" business
position; "adequate" capitalization, earnings, and risk position; and high systemic importance
in the Australian banking sector.
The Australian banking sector is generally facing negative pressures from high funding costs
and subdued credit demand. CBA has maintained its conservative business settings, which include
its group strategy of having a strong and flexible balance sheet.
The group reported that cash earnings remained flat, at about A$1.75 billion at March 31,
2012. This was largely due to the impact of higher funding costs on the bank's net interest
margins. However, the cash earnings result is in line with our expectations for the rating. The
bank's expenses were well contained, despite the bank continuing its strategic investments.
Credit quality was also relatively stable, with impairment expenses decreasing by 18 basis
points of total average loans for the quarter. Meanwhile, the bank's asset growth remained
largely deposit funded, and the group is prepared to accept lower margins in favor of longer
term funding.
The group's common equity Tier 1 ratio deteriorated slightly to 7.61% during the quarter,
from 7.67% at Dec. 31, 2011. These changes are largely due to regulatory guidelines and are
outside the scope of our risk-adjusted capital framework. Therefore, we do not foresee that the
deterioration would have a material bearing on our risk-adjusted capital ratio. We expect that
CBA's capital ratio would remain consistent with our view of its "adequate" capitalization.
