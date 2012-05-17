(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'AA-/A-1+' ratings on Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) are unchanged following CBA's trading update for the quarter ended March 31, 2012 . The ratings on CBA's subsidiaries, including its wholly owned New Zealand banking subsidiary ASB Bank Ltd., also are unchanged. Our outlook for the long-term rating on CBA is stable.

CBA's performance for the March quarter is consistent with our 'AA-' rating on the bank. We continue to view the credit rating on CBA as being supported by the bank's "strong" business position; "adequate" capitalization, earnings, and risk position; and high systemic importance in the Australian banking sector.

The Australian banking sector is generally facing negative pressures from high funding costs and subdued credit demand. CBA has maintained its conservative business settings, which include its group strategy of having a strong and flexible balance sheet.

The group reported that cash earnings remained flat, at about A$1.75 billion at March 31, 2012. This was largely due to the impact of higher funding costs on the bank's net interest margins. However, the cash earnings result is in line with our expectations for the rating. The bank's expenses were well contained, despite the bank continuing its strategic investments. Credit quality was also relatively stable, with impairment expenses decreasing by 18 basis points of total average loans for the quarter. Meanwhile, the bank's asset growth remained largely deposit funded, and the group is prepared to accept lower margins in favor of longer term funding.

The group's common equity Tier 1 ratio deteriorated slightly to 7.61% during the quarter, from 7.67% at Dec. 31, 2011. These changes are largely due to regulatory guidelines and are outside the scope of our risk-adjusted capital framework. Therefore, we do not foresee that the deterioration would have a material bearing on our risk-adjusted capital ratio. We expect that CBA's capital ratio would remain consistent with our view of its "adequate" capitalization.

