BRIEF-Shawbrook posts response recommending rejection of final Marlin Bidco offer
* Posting of final offer response circular recommending that shawbrook shareholders should take no action in respect of increased and final offer by marlin bidco
May 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Erste Group Bank AG's (Erste) USD10bn US commercial paper programme (USCP) at 'F1'. The rating is in line with Erste's Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). Erste's other ratings are Long-term IDR 'A' with Stable Outlook, Viability Rating 'a-', Support Rating '1' and Support Rating Floor 'A'.
The affirmation is based on Erste's unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for payment in full of the principal of and interest, if any, on all notes issued under the USCP programme. Notes under the USCP programme are issued by Erste Finance (Delaware) LLC and managed by Erste Group Bank AG New York Branch.
* Mid-term plan highlights need to look beyond conventional cars