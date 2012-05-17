BRIEF-Shawbrook posts response recommending rejection of final Marlin Bidco offer
* Posting of final offer response circular recommending that shawbrook shareholders should take no action in respect of increased and final offer by marlin bidco
May 17 Sovereign Housing Association & Sovereign Housing Capital Plc
* Moody's assigns Aa2 rating to Sovereign Housing Capital's GBP250 million proposed bond issuance; outlook negative
* Mid-term plan highlights need to look beyond conventional cars