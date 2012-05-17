Rationale

The issue rating on the SHC bond is credit-linked to the issuer credit rating on the parent. Any change in the rating on SHA is therefore likely to affect the rating on the bond.

The proceeds of the bond issue will be onlent to SHA and used to further the group's activities, and in particular the development of new social housing. According to the asset-cover covenant, the value of the properties relative to the bond principal (net of charged disposal proceeds and, for an initial period, the retained proceeds par amount) should be at least 1.05x based on existing use value, social housing (EUV-SH), or 1.15x based on market value, subject to tenancy (MV-T).

Under our criteria, we do not notch up from an issuer credit rating that is in the 'AA' category (see "2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue," published on April 15, 2008). Therefore, although the senior secured debt rating on the bond reflects both the credit profile of SHA and the credit enhancement provided by the security package and covenant structure, it is no higher than the issuer credit rating on SHA. We do not anticipate downgrading SHA to the 'BBB' category or below, but were this unlikely scenario to take place, there may be some scope to notch up the senior secured debt rating.

SHA is the asset-owning parent and largest member of the Sovereign Housing Group, which is a major provider of social housing in the south of England. It owns or manages more than 34,000 units. SHA itself will be the only permitted borrower in this transaction; by contrast, the 2009 bond issue from SHC was potentially open to other members of the group.

The 'AA-' rating on SHA is based on its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'a+'. It is also based on our opinion of a "moderately high" likelihood that the U.K. government (AAA/Stable/A-1+), working through the social housing regulator and the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA), would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the group in the event of financial distress, so as to avoid a cash default. SHA's SACP is supported by the strong demand for social housing in the areas where it operates, its large portfolio diversified across the south and southwest of England, and its strong financial performance relative to the sector. Constraints include exposure to U.K. government decisions on the sector, particularly relating to changes in the payment of housing benefit and other welfare reforms, and the exposure of its shared-ownership sales to the volatility in the U.K. housing market. We consider, however, that SHG's planned increase in debt, of which this bond issue is part, will be sustainable at the current rating level. For more information on the creditworthiness of SHA, see our full analysis report, Sovereign Housing Group Ltd., published on Oct. 25, 2011.

Liquidity

SHA has a strong liquidity position, comprising a mixture of cash, undrawn facilities, and positive net cash flows from operations that are regular and predictable throughout the year. Allowing for some reduction in value in a stress scenario, we understand that SHA currently holds cash and liquid assets worth approximately GBP25 million (as at May 15, 2012). In addition, SHA had GBP160 million of undrawn facilities. Of these facilities, property has been charged to the extent that GBP130 million (1.2x planned debt service over the next 12 months) could be drawn at short notice. Most of SHA's debt is amortizing, and the average maturity is in excess of 10 years. Following the proposed bond issuance, we would expect the liquidity position to strengthen.

Outlook

The stable outlook on the SHA issuer credit rating reflects our view of both the likely continuity of government support, and the stability of SHA's underlying credit quality. We anticipate that SHA will maintain its strong financial performance, despite the likely reforms to the welfare system and a stagnant U.K. housing market.

The rating could be lowered if reforms to the housing benefit system prove to be more radical than we expect, leading to an increase in arrears and bad debts, and SHA's exposure to commercial activities increases significantly. For example, were income from market rent to increase to more than 10%-20% of turnover from the current 3%, we could view this as a material increase in SHA's exposure to market risk. We do not anticipate such a change in management's strategy over the next two years. Similarly, we don't expect to see a material improvement in credit quality over the next two years, but such a scenario could involve the group expanding noticeably in size, maintaining its strong financial performance, and effectively mitigating the risks in any new commercial activities.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Credit Approach To Rating Social And Public Housing Providers, Nov. 30, 2004

-- Report Card: U.K. Housing Associations Face New Age Of Austerity And Innovation, Feb. 2, 2011

Ratings List

New Rating

Sovereign Housing Capital PLC

Senior Secured AA-

Ratings Affirmed

Sovereign Housing Association Ltd.

Issuer Credit Rating AA-/Stable/--

Sovereign Housing Capital PLC

Senior Secured AA-