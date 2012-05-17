BRIEF-Shawbrook posts response recommending rejection of final Marlin Bidco offer
* Posting of final offer response circular recommending that shawbrook shareholders should take no action in respect of increased and final offer by marlin bidco
May 17 Western Australia's 2012/13 Budget
* Moody's says Western Australia, the country's fastest growing state, has strong prospects for further economic growth. These prospects, underpin its ample financial flexibility and will help it to tackle its budgetary challenges.
* Posting of final offer response circular recommending that shawbrook shareholders should take no action in respect of increased and final offer by marlin bidco
* Mid-term plan highlights need to look beyond conventional cars