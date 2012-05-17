(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 17 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Verbund AG ------------------------------------ 17-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/-- Country: Austria
Primary SIC: Electric and
other services
combined
Mult. CUSIP6: 92336Y
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Sep-2009 A-/-- A-/--
08-Nov-2002 A/-- A/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
JPY15 bil 4.1% global nts due 05/26/2015 A- 21-Sep-2009
Rationale
The rating on Austrian utility Verbund AG reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view
of the company's strong business risk profile and significant financial risk profile. We further
factor ownership by the Republic of Austria (AA+/Negative/A-1+) into the rating on Verbund. In
our opinion, there is a moderate likelihood that Austria would provide timely and sufficient
extraordinary support in the event of financial distress. We assess Verbund's stand-alone credit
profile at 'bbb+'.
Verbund's business risk profile is supported by its position as Austria's main power
generator and owner of the national transmission grid, as well as its cost-effective and
strongly cash generative hydropower generation assets. We expect Verbund to benefit from its
generation assets base both in the short and long term. We view the impact on Verbund of the EU
environmental targets and rapid expansion of subsidized renewable power generation in its supply
area to be less than for most of its large and midsize competitors due to the high hydro share
in its generation mix.
In our opinion, the main rating constraints currently are Verbund's dependency on variable
hydrological conditions, which introduce significant volatility into Verbund's cash flow
pattern. Moreover, as we understand, generation spreads in its gas-fired power plants range from
negative to low. Verbund's operations Turkey are only in the investment phase, and we do not
expect them to return cash in the medium term. Furthermore, the French activities are still
being restructured and the Italian operations face increasingly difficult market conditions.