LONDON May 17 British industrial materials
group Cookson said a sizeable minority of its
shareholders voted against its remuneration report, a week after
an investor group raised concerns over the company's executive
pay awards.
Just over 32 percent of Cookson shareholders voting by proxy
ahead of its annual general meeting on Thursday voted against
its executive pay deal.
The final figure could change when votes cast at the AGM are
taken into account.
Cookson was under fire from the Association of British
Insurers, which issued a rare "red-top" alert, for the way the
company calculated shareholder returns, which in turn help
determine management bonuses.
The FTSE 250-listed firm used a non-standard calculation
when setting executive pay, which meant a 2009 long-term
incentive plan (LTIP) for management pays out in full and yields
6.3 million pounds ($10 million) of shares for Chief Executive
Nick Salmon.
A standard calculation would cut the value of the LTIP by a
quarter, Reuters Breakingviews said.
Earlier on Thursday, Cookson said it may demerge its two
main operating divisions as it seeks to improve shareholder
returns.