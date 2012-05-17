May 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Northern Ireland Electricity
Limited's (NIE) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Outlook on
the Long-term IDR is Negative. Simultaneously, the agency has placed NIE's 'A-'
senior unsecured rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
The affirmation of the Long-term IDR and the Negative Outlook reflect NIE's ties
to its ultimate parent Electricity Supply Board (ESB; Long-term IDR
'BBB+'/Negative; senior unsecured rating 'BBB+') including full ownership, the
fact that NIE's liquidity funding is provided by ESB and the back-to-back
interest rate swap arrangements entered into by the two companies in April 2011.
The RWN on NIE's senior unsecured rating reflect the proposals included in the
draft determination for NIE's 'Transmission and Distribution Price Controls
2012-2017' (RP5), which was published by the Utility Regulator in Northern
Ireland (UReg) on 19 April 2012. Fitch views the financing assumptions set out
by UReg as challenging when considered jointly with the actual funding costs of
NIE and the disconnect between the pension deficit repair schedule agreed
between NIE and the pension trustee compared to proposed pension funding through
tariffs.
This could lead to a deterioration of NIE's financials. Combined with the
somewhat reduced predictability of the regulatory environment, NIE's standalone
credit profile may no longer be commensurate with a 'BBB+' IDR. In this case,
NIE's senior unsecured rating would also be downgraded so that it does not
exceed ESB's senior unsecured rating, even if NIE's IDR remains at 'BBB+' thanks
to ESB's support.
Historically, NIE has had plenty of financial headroom in terms of regulatory
gearing (net debt/regulatory asset value) at around 50% and adequate flexibility
in terms of prospective pension-adjusted post-maintenance and post-tax interest
cover (PMICR) at above 1.6x. Due to a proposed lower weighted average cost of
capital for investors and the pension deficit repair schedule agreed by
management as well as higher capital expenditure requirements over the next five
years (including renewables and interconnection), Fitch's scenario analysis
indicates that gearing is likely to increase towards a range of 50-60% and PMICR
could range anywhere between 1.0-1.5x, depending on applied assumptions. While
the higher gearing would still be commensurate with a standalone 'BBB+'
Long-term IDR for NIE, the reduced PMICR in isolation indicates the lower end of
investment-grade or even speculative grade ratings.
The RWN also reflects a near-term time horizon for continued uncertainty because
the price control process will conclude with the publication of the final
determination later in the year (and this could then be challenged and
referred to the Competition Commission), and that negotiations are ongoing
between UReg and NIE to find the right balance between consumer, company and
other stakeholder interests.
As at 31 March 2012, NIE had GBP51.3m in cash and cash equivalents and undrawn
committed revolving credit facilities of GBP60m maturing in 2015 which are
provided by its parent ESB.