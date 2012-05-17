(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 17 -
Summary analysis -- Oman Power and Water Procurement Co. SAOC ----- 17-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Negative/-- Country: Oman
Primary SIC: Combination
utilities, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-May-2008 A/-- A/--
Rationale
The ratings on Oman Water and Power Procurement Co. SAOC (OPWP) are based on
an equalization with the long-term sovereign credit rating on the Sultanate of
Oman (A/Negative/A-1). The equalization reflects our opinion that there is an
"almost certain" likelihood that the government of Oman would provide timely
and sufficient extraordinary support to OPWP in the event of financial
distress.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our
rating approach is based on our view of OPWP's:
-- "Critical" role as the monopoly buyer and supplier of bulk electricity
and desalinated water in Oman. OPWP was set up by the government in 2004 as an
intermediary between electricity producers and distributors. Its legal role is
to secure the production capacity and output to meet "all reasonable demands"
for electricity, and to secure the production of desalinated water. This
includes the critical function of forecasting the demand and supply of
electricity and related water in Oman over a seven-year period.
-- "Integral" link with the Omani government, given the company's public
policy role and 100% state ownership through the Ministry of Finance and
government-owned Electricity Holding Co. SAOC (EHC). The government created
OPWP specifically to act as a government agency according to Article 14 of the
Law for the Regulation and Privatization of the Electricity and Related Water
Sector (Sector Law), and OPWP must remain wholly government-owned. OPWP's
obligations are not explicitly guaranteed, but under Article 67 of the Sector
Law, the Ministry of Finance must provide adequate financing to enable OPWP to
undertake its assigned activities.
These strengths are somewhat offset by OPWP's inherently low profitability,
which mainly results from its agency role, seasonal working capital
requirements, and a potential increase in counterparty risks as Oman's
distribution companies are privatized.
Our assessment of OPWP's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'a-' reflects
our view of the company's "strong" business risk profile and "intermediate"
financial risk profile. The SACP is supported by OPWP's monopoly position,
although it has no production facilities, and by its regulated payment model.
These supports are partly offset by reliance on funding from its owners to
meet seasonal swings in cash flows, and weak balance-sheet profitability that
stems partly from its agency role and the accounting treatment of leases. OPWP
requires no external long-term debt financing, which results in strong credit
ratios.
For 2012-2014, we anticipate revenue growth of 10%-12% for OPWP, based on the
regulatory payment model, and EBITDA margins of between 25% and 30%. We
believe OPWP will continue to report net accounting losses of Omani rial (OMR)
2 million-OMR3 million ($5.2 million to $7.8 million) over the short term,
before returning to profitability in the long term. The treatment of leases in
the financial statements and accounting losses in the statutory financial
accounts do not affect the company's cash flow generating ability. We consider
that OPWP's financial risk profile depends largely on its ability to generate
sufficient cash flow and maintain adequate and timely liquidity.
We consider a key factor for the financial risk profile to be OPWP's ability
to maintain sufficient committed lines to meet temporary liquidity shortfalls
caused by seasonal working capital swings brought about by seasonal tariff
fluctuations year on year. The company currently funds deficits through cash
balances, intercompany loans, and a OMR25 million facility with Bank Muscat.
OPWP has no capital expenditure requirements or significant debt repayments.
OPWP's funds from operations (FFO) are stable but modest, reflecting its
low-risk regulated earnings structure. OPWP's capital and reserves totaled
OMR4.1 million in 2011, down from OMR7.6 million in 2010 as a result of lease
accounting, and trade receivables and payables dominate its balance sheet.
The only material noncurrent assets comprised OMR17.8 million in advance
payments (fixed capacity payments under a contract with a generation company).
These assets are funded by an interest-free long-term shareholders' fund. OPWP
doesn't need external long-term debt financing because it has no other fixed
assets.
S&P base-case operating scenario
OPWP's revenues are fully regulated by Oman's Authority for Electricity
Regulation (AER), under a transparent cost-recovery tariff that allows full
pass-through of procurement costs under normal circumstances. We anticipate
revenue growth of 10%-12% over 2012 to 2014, based on the regulatory payment
model, and EBITDA margins to remain at between 25% and 30% over the same time
frame. We anticipate that OPWP will continue to report net accounting losses
of between OMR2 million-OMR3 million over the short term. However, these
losses should be gradual because losses should decline as depreciation and
interest costs associated with OPWP's adoption of International Financial
Reporting Standards Interpretations Committee update No. 4 (IFRIC 4) decline
over time. We therefore anticipate a return to profitability in the long term.
The treatment of leases in the financial statements and accounting losses in
the statutory financial accounts do not impact the cash flow generating
ability of the company. We consider OPWP's financial risk profile to be
largely predicated on the company's ability to generate sufficient cash flow
and arrange sufficient liquidity in a timely manner to meet working capital
deficits brought about by seasonal tariff swings year on year.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
We consider the key determinant of OPWP's financial risk profile to be the
company's ability to maintain sufficient committed lines to meet temporary
liquidity shortfalls due to seasonal working capital swings. Liquidity funding
sources comprise existing cash balances, intercorporate loans, and an
overdraft of OMR25 million with Bank Muscat. OPWP has no capital expenditure
requirements or significant debt repayments.
The company's FFO is stable but modest, reflecting its low-risk regulated
earnings structure. OPWP's capital and reserves totaled OMR4.1 million in
2011, down from 7.6 million in 2010 as a result of IFRIC 4. Its balance sheet
was also dominated by trade receivables and payables. The only material
noncurrent assets comprised OMR17.8 million in advance payments (fixed
capacity payments under a contract with a generation company), funded by an
interest-free long-term shareholders fund. OPWP doesn't need external
long-term debt financing since it has no fixed assets aside from the advance
payments.
Liquidity
We regard OPWP's liquidity as "adequate," as defined in our criteria. The
ratio of its liquidity sources to liquidity uses, as of Dec. 31, 2011, was
1.6x.
Liquidity sources comprise:
-- Cash balances of OMR20.9 million; and
-- Our expectations of FFO of OMR34 million for 2012.
Liquidity uses comprise:
-- Maximum loan repayments under the working capital facilities of an
estimated OMR33 million.
The company has no capital expenditure requirements or long-term debt; demand
on its liquidity sources arises mainly from timing differences between
payments to generation and desalination companies and receipts from
electricity and water suppliers. OPWP also has a seasonal pattern of cash
flows as tariffs increase significantly in the summer months. These working
capital needs are usually covered by existing cash balances and short-term
funding from EHC, including access to a OMR25 million overdraft, which it uses
sparingly. This facility expires in July 2013 and needs to be renewed annually.
We believe prudent management of seasonal working capital needs is the key
issue for OPWP's SACP. This is because of the potential for a drain on
liquidity resources in certain months. We believe this, combined with reliance
on an uncommitted credit facility, restricts us from assessing OPWP's
liquidity as "strong".
Outlook
The negative outlook on OPWP reflects that on Oman. If the ratings on Oman
were to change, the ratings on OPWP would change. We currently do not expect
our view of OPWP's "critical" role for and "integral" link with the Omani
government to change, meaning that the ratings on OPWP would remain equalized
with those on Oman. We also anticipate that the tariff regime will remain
supportive and that OPWP will not engage in any nonregulated activities
without approval from the regulator, AER.
The ratings on OPWP could come under pressure should the company deviate from
its current practices and start to engage in long-term borrowing other than to
cover working capital swings. This could lead us to reconsider our view of
OPWP's agency role and, in particular, the likelihood of government support.
