(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 17 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded STFCL DA Program - Feb 10 - 1's (an ABS transaction)
second loss credit facility (SLCF) and affirmed its purchaser payouts and liquidity facility as
follows.
INR107.5m SLCF: upgraded to 'Fitch A+(SO)(ind)' from 'Fitch A-(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR676.3m purchaser payouts: affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR10.5m liquidity facility: affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
The upgrade of the SLCF reflects the adequate credit enhancement cover, which is
commensurate with the new rating level. The adequate cover arises from the amortisation of the
loan pool and from the fact that 90 days past due delinquencies are within Fitch's initial base
case assumption.
The affirmations reflect the level of available credit enhancement and the performance of
the underlying collateral, which consists of loans extended by Shriram Transport Finance Company
Limited ('Fitch AA(ind)'/Outlook Stable) for the purchase of new and used commercial
vehicles and farm equipment.
According to the payout report of 31 March 2012, the available credit enhancement totalled
INR158.1m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR694.3m. According to the payout report of 31
March 2012, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 2.32% of the original pool principal
and 4.23% of the current pool principal outstanding. The report also shows that 54.8% of the
original pool balance remains outstanding as of February 2012.