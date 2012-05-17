(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 17 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- PT MNC Sky Vision ----------------------------- 17-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Indonesia

Foreign currency B/Positive/--

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Oct-2010 --/-- B/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Indonesia-based pay-TV operator PT MNC Sky Vision (MSV) reflects the company's significant capital spending requirements, single satellite exposure, and declining average revenue per user (ARPU). MSV is also exposed to foreign exchange risk due to the company's high U.S. dollar-denominated debt and expenses. MSV's dominant domestic market share, access to local content from associated companies, and the positive growth potential for pay-TV in Indonesia partly offset these weaknesses.

We expect MSV's strong operating performance to persist in 2012, with revenues exceeding Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 2,000 billion, compared with about IDR1,737 billion in 2011. We anticipate that the company's ARPU will further decline this year. In our base-case scenario, a higher contribution of the lower-priced Top-TV brand offering will likely lower monthly ARPU to about IDR115,000 in 2012, from about IDR124,000 in 2011. But we expect that the growth in subscribers will likely more than offset the decline in ARPU. We forecast that MSV will have about 1.5 million subscribers by the end of 2012. We assess MSV's business risk profile to be "weak".