May 17 -

Overview

-- Renaissance Capital brokerage and investment banking group (RenCap) continues to display weak earnings and has risk concentrations in its equity holdings.

-- We are revising our outlook on Renaissance Financial Holdings, the nonoperating holding company that owns several companies that form RenCap, to negative from stable.

-- We are affirming the 'B+/B' ratings on Renaissance Financial.

-- The negative outlook reflects the potential for continued weak earnings and the potentially slow divestment of its largest equity holdings.

Rating Action

On May 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Service revised its outlook on Renaissance Financial Holdings Ltd. (Renaissance Financial) to negative from stable and affirmed its 'B+' long-term and 'B' short-term counterparty credit ratings on Renaissance Financial.

Rationale

Renaissance Financial, registered in Bermuda, is the 100% owner of several companies that form the Renaissance Capital brokerage and investment-banking group (RenCap).