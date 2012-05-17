BRIEF-Cleantech company Enersize signs new installation agreement within chinese chemical sector
* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS NEW INSTALLATION AGREEMENT WITHIN CHINESE CHEMICAL SECTOR
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 17 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Scottish & York Insurance Co. Ltd. --------------------- 17-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A+/Watch Neg/-- Country: Canada
State/Province: Quebec
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Oct-2004 A+/-- A+/--
20-Jun-2003 A/-- A/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A+/WatchN 27-Oct-2004
* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS NEW INSTALLATION AGREEMENT WITHIN CHINESE CHEMICAL SECTOR
ZURICH, June 8 Online pharmacy Zur Rose Group said Thursday it plans to raise at least 200 million Swiss francs ($207.34 million) this year in an initial share sale to fund its growth strategy, including for its DocMorris operation in Germany.