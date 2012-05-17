BRIEF-Cleantech company Enersize signs new installation agreement within chinese chemical sector
* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS NEW INSTALLATION AGREEMENT WITHIN CHINESE CHEMICAL SECTOR
May 17 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Aviva Life & Pensions UK Ltd. -------------------------- 17-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: United Kingdom
Local currency AA-/Watch Neg/--
Primary SIC: Life insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
25-Feb-2009 AA-/-- --/--
18-Jun-1997 AA/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg AA-/WatchN 25-Feb-2009
* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS NEW INSTALLATION AGREEMENT WITHIN CHINESE CHEMICAL SECTOR
ZURICH, June 8 Online pharmacy Zur Rose Group said Thursday it plans to raise at least 200 million Swiss francs ($207.34 million) this year in an initial share sale to fund its growth strategy, including for its DocMorris operation in Germany.