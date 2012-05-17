(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 17 - Telecom Italia's credit profile hinges on its exposure to a weak Italian
economy, not its proposed asset sales, Fitch Ratings says.
TI is thought to be looking for a buyer for Telecom Italia Media, which has an
estimated value of EUR250m. But a successful sale would make little difference to the group's
credit profile. A far more critical factor would be a drop in demand for telecom services
triggered by the weak Italian economy and greater austerity measures. TI's domestic operations
account for 83% of group EBITDA (excluding Telecom Argentina ) and around 90% of EBITDA
less capex.
Furthermore, any extended period of sovereign weakness could impair the company's access to
capital markets to refinance debt maturities, although a multi-notch downgrade of the sovereign
rating would have to take place before TI's rating would take a direct hit.
We acknowledge TI's commitment to debt reduction, but feel that a more likely route to
achieving this is by limiting costs, capex and shareholder remuneration. A lack of cable
competition in Italy means that TI has the ability to phase in capex as required without
significantly eroding its competitive position. This gives TI an important financial lever in
preserving cash flow generation during times when EBITDA might come under pressure.
Any expectation that TI may fail to sustain leverage - as measured by unadjusted net
debt/EBITDA (excluding Telecom Argentina) - below 3.0x could result in TI's IDR being downgraded
to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. Its net debt/EBITDA (excluding Telecom Argentina) stood at 2.7x at
end-Q112. The telecom incumbent benefits from a strong liquidity position, with EUR6.16bn in
cash and equivalents and a EUR7bn undrawn liquidity facility, which supports the current rating.