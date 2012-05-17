(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- Gulf Insurance Co. K.S.C. --------------------- 17-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Kuwait
Local currency A-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-May-2012 A-/-- --/--
12-Sep-2006 BBB+/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on Kuwait-based non-life insurer Gulf Insurance Co. K.S.C. (Gulf Insurance), a
core operating entity of Kuwait-domiciled non-life insurer Gulf Insurance Group (or the group),
reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services view of the group's strong competitive position,
strong operating performance, and strong capitalization. However, these strengths are partially
offset by still-high exposure to investment risk and the group's adequate financial flexibility.
The group is one of the largest companies in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and
had a gross premium income of Kuwaiti dinar (KWD) 134 million in 2011 ($478 million). Of this,
52% of total premium comes from Kuwait, 19% from Jordan, 13% from Bahrain, and 10% from Egypt.
By gross premium income, the group is the leading life insurer in Kuwait and the leading
non-life insurer in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan. This reflects its broad product offerings and
good service and distribution.