May 17 - The introduction of a legislative framework for New Zealand covered bonds is
positive for investors, Fitch Ratings says. It endorses the segregation of cover pool assets
through an asset owning SPV, reinforces the legal certainty on their treatment in the event of
an issuer becoming insolvent and accommodates contractual arrangements within the existing rated
covered bond programmes.
The preference of the SPV model over the integrated issuance model in the legislation was
expected as it is a valid method to segregate cover assets under New Zealand law. It is already
utilised by existing, contractual covered bond programmes (and securitisation transactions) in
New Zealand.
The new bill provides for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to maintain a register of banks'
covered bond programmes, which reflects RBNZ's preference for a registration process rather than
detailed monitoring of performance. No covered bond issuance will be allowed from an
unregistered programme. An independent cover pool monitor, reporting at least once a year, must
be appointed.
The framework is not prescriptive compared with other covered bond issuing countries. It
does not define what types of assets are eligible for the cover pool, or specify limits on
loan-to-value ratios for mortgage loans nor a minimum level of over-collateralisation.
Thus our analysis will involve looking through the legal framework to the contractual
provisions of New Zealand covered bond programmes on a case-by-case basis.
While we give some credit for statutory oversight in our covered bond analysis over and
above the regular supervision of issuing banks, this credit will be limited in New Zealand in
comparison with other jurisdictions, such as the UK or Germany, where the regulator takes a more
active role in the oversight of issuers.
Overall, we believe that the transition to the legal framework will be ratings neutral for
the programmes we rate.
The bill was introduced into Parliament on 10 May. The new framework is intended to come
into effect this year, with a six-month transition period for existing programmes to be
registered.