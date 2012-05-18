May 18 - Sovereign debt issues and the effect of austerity
measures will cast a dark cloud over Spanish structured finance transaction in
the coming months, according to Fitch Ratings in its latest Structured Finance
Snapshot.
It should be noted that Spanish securitisations have been more resilient than
originally anticipated during the Eurozone crisis, as recent stress testing by
Fitch reveals. However, the time needed to work through the current crisis will
mean transaction performance is likely to deteriorate further before it
improves.
Not helping matters is the dearth of highly rated Spanish banks able to
participate on 'AAA' rated transactions. This risk, however, is being mitigated
to a large extent thus far by putting in place measures such as a guarantor or
collateral to remedy or avoid counterparty trigger breaches on existing
transactions. This is showing that originators continue to view securitisation
as a valued funding tool for Spanish banks.
Persistently high unemployment and the lack of liquidity in the housing market
figure to be the most pressing macro concerns for Spanish securitisations. These
developments figure to worsen the rating performance for Spanish
securitisations, which have been already downgraded more than the European
average since the onset of the credit crisis. Fitch currently has a Negative
Outlook on over 39% of its rated Spanish structured finance tranches, while over
13% are on Rating Watch Negative.
