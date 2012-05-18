(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 18 -

Overview

-- We rate Czech Republic-based Ceska Sporitelna (CS) at the same level as Erste Group Bank , as we consider it a core subsidiary of Erste.

-- We are revising our assessment of CS' capital and earnings to "strong" from "adequate."

-- Accordingly, we are raising CS' stand-alone credit profile to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'.

-- The negative outlook on CS continues to mirror our outlook on Erste.

Rating Action

On May 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A/A-1' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Czech-based retail bank Ceska Sporitelna (CS). The outlook remains negative, mirroring that on CS' parent Erste Group Bank AG (Erste; A/Negative/A-1).

Rationale

The affirmation of our ratings on CS is based on our view of CS as a "core" subsidiary of Austrian banking group Erste, its 98% owner. CS is integral to Erste's strategy of being a prominent lender in Austria and Central and Eastern Europe. In addition, CS is Erste's largest and most profitable foreign subsidiary, representing 21% of the group's equity and 23% of its operating revenues on March 31, 2012. Because of this, we expect that Erste would support CS if necessary, under any foreseeable circumstance. We therefore equalize the ratings on CS with those on its parent company, in line with our group rating methodology.