May 18 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- St. James's Place U.K. PLC -------------------- 18-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: United Kingdom

Local currency A-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Life insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Jan-2000 A-/-- --/--

02-Nov-1998 BBB+/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on St. James's Place U.K. PLC (SJPUK), a wholly owned subsidiary of U.K.-based wealth management group, St. James's Place PLC (SJP), reflect the SJP group's strong capitalization and low risk profile. The capital position is maintained by earnings which have proved resilient over the economic cycle. Offsetting factors include SJPUK's high operational leverage and relatively concentrated business model, which focuses on the higher-net-worth U.K. life and pensions market. SJP had GBP31.0 billion of assets under management on March 31, 2012.