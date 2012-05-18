BRIEF-Element announces TSX approval of normal course issuer bid
* Element Fleet Management Corp - bid will be funded using existing cash resources
May 18 -
Summary analysis -- St. James's Place U.K. PLC -------------------- 18-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: United Kingdom
Local currency A-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Life insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
19-Jan-2000 A-/-- --/--
02-Nov-1998 BBB+/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on St. James's Place U.K. PLC (SJPUK), a wholly owned subsidiary of U.K.-based wealth management group, St. James's Place PLC (SJP), reflect the SJP group's strong capitalization and low risk profile. The capital position is maintained by earnings which have proved resilient over the economic cycle. Offsetting factors include SJPUK's high operational leverage and relatively concentrated business model, which focuses on the higher-net-worth U.K. life and pensions market. SJP had GBP31.0 billion of assets under management on March 31, 2012.
June 8 Embattled Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Thursday it would sell its iNova Pharmaceuticals business for $930 million in cash as it looks to pay down debt.