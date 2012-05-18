(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 18 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Belarusian Republican Unitary Insurance
Company's (Belgosstrakh) and Export-Import Insurance Company of the Republic of Belarus's
(Eximgarant) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings to Stable from Negative and affirmed the
ratings at 'B-'.
The revision of the Outlook to Stable reflects the signs of stabilisation demonstrated by
the local economy in early 2012. The ratings continue to reflect the 100% state-ownership of
Belgosstrakh and Eximgarant and the significant support provided by the state to the insurers in
the form of guarantees for the majority of their insurance risks (Eximgarant: 57% and
Belgosstrakh: 73% per premiums written in 2011) as well as a record of capital injections. Any
change in Fitch's view of the financial condition of the Republic of Belarus is likely to have a
direct impact on the insurers' ratings.
The insurers maintained their strong market positions, which are supported by the
preferential treatment provided by the legislation for state-owned insurers. Fitch has some
concerns about Eximgarant's imbalanced premium growth through the domestic financial risks line,
which is not covered by government guarantees. However, Fitch does not expect the government to
withdraw its guarantees from the company's export insurance activity. Belgosstrakh continues to
hold leading market positions in all compulsory lines and in a number of voluntary lines.
Nonetheless, the recent more dynamic growth of voluntary lines at the sector level have
pressured the insurer's market share to slowly decrease to 49% of the sector's premiums in 2011
from 52% in 2010 and 54% in 2009.