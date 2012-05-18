BRIEF-Pidilite Industries says Pidilite USA enters into agreement with Niteo Products LLC
* Pidilite USA (PUSA) entered into agreement with Niteo Products LLC, USA for sale of business of cyclo division of pusa
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 18 - Fitch Ratings has migrated the 'Fitch A+(SO)(ind)' rating on Tamil Nadu Road Development Company's (TNRDC) INR250m (outstanding INR111m as on May 2011) non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to the non-monitored category. The rating will now appear as 'Fitch A+(SO)(ind)nm' on the agency's website.
The rating has been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information available, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of TNRDC's NCDs. The rating will remain in the non-monitored category for six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the rating may be reinstated and any rating action will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.
BANGKOK, June 8 Prices of Thai rice hit their highest in nearly four years while those of the Vietnamese grain rose to their strongest in more than two years on strong demand from key importing countries, traders said on Thursday.