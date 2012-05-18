(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 18 - Fitch Ratings has migrated the 'Fitch A+(SO)(ind)' rating on Tamil Nadu Road Development Company's (TNRDC) INR250m (outstanding INR111m as on May 2011) non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to the non-monitored category. The rating will now appear as 'Fitch A+(SO)(ind)nm' on the agency's website.

The rating has been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information available, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of TNRDC's NCDs. The rating will remain in the non-monitored category for six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the rating may be reinstated and any rating action will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.