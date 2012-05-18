CNOOC Ltd.'s long record of production growth, competitive cost structure, dominant market position in offshore China, and good growth prospects support its stand-alone credit profile. The company's exposure to volatility in oil and gas prices, its large capital expenditure plan, increasing appetite for acquisitions, and growing exposure to regions with higher sovereign risk moderate these strengths.

In our opinion, CNOOC Ltd.'s competitive cost position among independent oil and gas companies helps it generate strong cash flows and earnings throughout oil-price cycles. Nevertheless, CNOOC Ltd.'s cost competitiveness has come under pressure in recent years. This is because increasing operating costs for the industry, higher tax payment (including resources tax for its China offshore operations), and the commencement of the company's more expensive capital investment projects increased depreciation, depletion, and amortization (DD&A) expenses. In 2011, CNOOC Ltd.'s all-in cost per barrel increased by 25% to US$30.58/barrel. We expect the company's all-in cost to continue to increase as costs continue to rise throughout the industry, and CNOOC Ltd.'s capital expenditure rises. All-in costs include operating costs, sales and general administration costs, DD&A and dismantlement costs, and non income taxes expenses.

CNOOC Ltd.'s financial performance in 2011 was stronger than our expectation mainly due to higher realized crude oil prices. The company's planned capital expenditure in 2012 is about US$9.3 billion-US$11.0 billion. This includes capital expenditure on production, development, and exploration.

We expect CNOOC Ltd. to continue to be acquisitive in the next few years to expand its reserves base. The company has been generating positive discretionary cash flow given the currently high crude oil prices. As of Dec. 31, 2011, its cash and short-term investments are Chinese renminbi (RMB) 99.2 billion. CNOOC Ltd.'s capital structure is modest, with ratios of total adjusted debt to total capital of 18% and total debt to EBITDA of 0.5x. These factors provide the company some headroom to moderately increase its leverage.

Liquidity

CNOOC Ltd. has "strong" liquidity, as defined in our criteria. The company has minimum debt maturities over the next two to three years. Our assessment of CNOOC Ltd.'s liquidity incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We expect the company's liquidity sources over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed its uses by more than 1.5x.

-- CNOOC Ltd.'s liquidity sources include cash and short-term investments of RMB100.0 billion (as of Dec. 31, 2011), our projected cash flow from operation of RMB90 billion-RMB100 billion in 2012, and the US$2.0 billion debt the company raised in April 2012.

-- Liquidity uses include debt maturities within one year of RMB19.9 billion, projected capital expenditure of RMB60 billion-RMB70 billion, and projected dividend payment of RMB20 billion.

-- We believe net sources would remain positive even if EBITDA declines by 30%.

-- The company has minimum covenants in its outstanding borrowings.

-- The company has good relationships with its banks, and has a good standing in the credit markets.

Outlook

The stable outlook on CNOOC Ltd. reflects the outlook on the sovereign rating on China.

We may raise the rating if the sovereign rating on China is raised. In an unlikely scenario, we could lower the rating if the government reduces its support to CNOOC Ltd. because of a change in the government's strategies or priorities. The ratings could also be lowered if the company's stand-alone credit profile deteriorates. This could happen if CNOOC Ltd. becomes more aggressive in terms of acquisitions, particularly in countries with higher sovereign risks, such that its leverage ratio (as measured by total debt to total capitalization) increases to more than 30%.