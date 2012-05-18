BRIEF-Chubb CEO Evan Greenberg elected chair of the US-China business council
* Chubb CEO Evan Greenberg elected chair of the US-China business council Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 JSC IDGC Holding (IDGC Holding)
* Moody's affirms IDGC Holding's Ba1 corporate family rating, changes outlook to developing from stable
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's financial regulator will adopt a new rule for regional banks to guard against potential losses on bond holdings because of sharp interest rate swings, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.