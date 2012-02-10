Feb 10 () - Fitch Ratings has placed five classes of CD Commercial Mortgage Trust 2007-CD4 on Rating Watch Negative. Classes A-MFX through C have been placed on Rating Watch Negative based on an increase in Fitch expected losses following a preliminary review of the transaction's 49 specially serviced loans, six of which are within the top 15 loans in the pool. Fitch's preliminary review incorporated updated valuations obtained by the special servicer since Fitch's last rating action. The largest contributor to expected losses is the Riverton Apartments. The Real Estate Owned (REO) asset is secured by a class B, rent-stabilized multifamily housing project, consisting of 1,228 units, located in Harlem, NY. Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch status within the next several months following a complete review of the transaction including updated performance data for performing loans. Fitch expects significant paydown in the next few months due to loan maturities which may offset some expected losses and allow more senior classes to be removed from Rating Watch Negative. Fitch has placed the following classes on Rating Watch Negative: --$595 million class A-MFX 'AAAsf'; --$65 million class A-MFL 'AAAsf'; --$585.7 million class A-J 'Bsf'; --$41.2 million class B 'B-sf'; --$90.7 million class C 'B-sf'. Contact: Primary Analyst Darren Liss Director +1-212-908-0753 Fitch, Inc. One State Street New York, NY 10004 Committee Chairperson Adam Fox Senior Director +1-212-908-1869 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions