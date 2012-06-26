(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 26 - A currency swap agreement between the National Bank of Poland
(NBP) and the Swiss National Bank (SNB) provides a welcome backstop for Polish
banks that have large portfolios of Swiss-franc denominated mortgages, Fitch
Ratings says. While the facility is only likely to be used if market conditions
deteriorate sharply, it reduces the risk associated with having to regularly
roll over foreign-exchange swaps and could be more effective than a previous
arrangement between the central banks.
Polish banks have around CHF44.2bn of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages on their
books - around 19% of their total loan portfolio and 29% of loans to households.
Some Polish banks have very little foreign currency funding in general and in
Swiss francs in particular. They often fund their CHF-denominated lending via FX
swaps and other derivative transactions that need to be repeatedly rolled over
for the life of the mortgage portfolio.
Banks have had some success in lengthening the duration of these swaps, and
spreads are well below the levels seen in 2008/2009. Swap transactions with the
SNB, which would have a duration of one week, are therefore not currently
needed, but are a valuable insurance policy in case of a Swiss franc liquidity
crunch.
We believe the agreement between the SNB and NBP would also be a more effective
tool than a similar swap arrangement in 2008 because the new deal allows the NBP
to directly swap zloty for francs. The previous deal, which expired in January
2010, only allowed the NBP to swap euros for francs.
The SNB's 2008 swap agreement was also later made available to the Hungarian
National Bank because of the high level of Swiss franc mortgages in Hungary.
However, the main Hungarian lenders, with the notable exception of OTP Bank, are
owned by larger foreign banks, which have provided foreign currency funding
directly. While we expect the amount of direct funding provided by parent banks
to Hungarian and other Central and Eastern European subsidiaries to gradually
decline, eurozone parent banks appear committed to the region, and would
therefore be expected to continue to act as counterparties for swap
transactions.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)