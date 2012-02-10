Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: REITs in BriefFeb 10 - Fitch Ratings has published its inaugural edition of 'REITs in Brief,' a publication that highlights the week that was within Fitch's rated-REIT universe. The new publication summarizes Fitch's REIT research and provides commentary on activity within the REIT sector. Additionally, 'REITs in Brief' references the work of our colleagues across Fitch that may be of interest to broader commercial real estate participants. Included in 'REITs in Brief' is a summary of issuers with significant divergences between Fitch's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Fitch's Market Implied Ratings (MIRs). MIRs can be relevant for portfolio management, buy/sell decisions, and early warnings of credit events. The highlighted MIRs can be a catalyst for dialogue with Fitch's REIT analysts whose independence and access provides market participants unparalleled perspectives on the issuers and sectors. The latest 'REITs in Brief' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' Contact: Steven Marks Managing Director, Head of U.S. REITs +1-212-908-9161 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Britton Costa Associate Director +1-212-908-0524 Additional information is available on 'www.fitchratings.com'.