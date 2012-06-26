June 26 - Fitch Ratings has completed a peer review of six rated Business
Development Companies (BDCs) in concert with its publication of an industry
report, titled 'Business Development Companies - A Comparative Analysis
1Q12', which is available on Fitch's website. Based on this review, Fitch has
affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of American Capital, Ltd.
(ACAS), Apollo Investment Corporation (Apollo), Ares Capital
Corporation, Fifth Street Finance Corp., PennantPark
Investment Corporation, and Solar Capital, Ltd . The IDRs of
the all of the affected BDCs are in the 'BBB' rating category
with the exception of ACAS which is rated 'B+'. A full list of ratings is
provided at the end of this release.
The Rating Outlook for ACAS has been revised to Positive from Stable; the Rating
Outlook for Apollo has been maintained at Negative; and the Rating Outlook for
the remaining BDCs has been maintained at Stable.
The rating affirmations reflect relative stability in the industry in terms of
core operating performance and asset quality, and the maintenance of leverage
levels below management's targeted range. Portfolio growth has slowed from 2010
levels, as more recent market entrants mature and gain scale, but remains
relatively robust. Still, BDCs' investment focus has centered on more senior
positions in the capital structure of underlying companies, given reduced
competition in the space, while equity exposures have generally declined.
Valuation volatility remains, as evidenced by the meaningful unrealized
portfolio depreciation recognized in the third quarter of 2011 (3Q'11), but
Fitch believes quarterly movements have been more digestible given reduced
leverage ratios.
Net realized losses on portfolio investments have been meaningful since the
start of the crisis, as BDCs have recognized declines in value, participated in
portfolio company recapitalizations, or exited underperforming investments in an
effort to redeploy proceeds into higher-yielding securities. Portfolio losses
have declined over the past five quarters, and several BDCs recognized modest
gains in early 2012. Over time, Fitch does not expect realized gains and losses
to be a meaningful component of net income, given declines in portfolio equity
holdings and improvements in asset quality.
Funding flexibility has improved in recent quarters, with several BDCs accessing
the unsecured debt markets via the issuance of convertible notes and/or retail
notes. Fitch views an unsecured funding component favorably as it provides
funding diversity, as well as flexibility to encumber assets if necessary for
liquidity purposes. Debt maturity profiles have also been improved, with many
BDCs amending and extending bank facilities to allow for three year revolving
periods followed by one-year of amortization. This term debt structure provides
for better matching with the three-to-four year average life of portfolio
investments.
Public equity issuance in early 2012 is close to surpassing all of 2011, as
share prices have generally moved closer to net asset values. BDCs are expected
to continue to access the markets opportunistically for growth capital and Fitch
expects additional issuance over the balance of 2012.
On the downside, portfolio concentrations have generally ticked-up across the
industry, despite declines in leverage, given follow-on investments in existing
companies and larger positions in new portfolio investments. Fitch believes
portfolio diversity is critical, as the underperformance of one or more large
investments can have an outsized impact on leverage. As a result, BDCs with
higher concentrations as a percent of book equity, are expected to manage
leverage more conservatively, all else equal.
Another point of focus for Fitch is net investment coverage of dividends, given
the regulatory requirement that BDCs distribute 90% of taxable income on an
annual basis. While several BDCs instituted dividend cuts in the past several
years to better match core earnings and distributions, coverage of dividends
remains weaker than expected for some, particularly when adjusting for non-cash
income accruals. Fitch would view core cash earnings coverage at or near 100% on
a consistent basis favorably.
Fitch believes positive rating momentum for the industry is limited to the 'BBB'
category given the relative illiquidity of portfolio investments, limited
funding flexibility, an inability for BDCs to retain capital due to distribution
requirements, and the impact that fair value accounting has on leverage.
However, negative rating action for any one issuer could be driven by
deterioration in asset quality or core operating performance, increases in
equity holdings without commensurate reductions in leverage, weakening cash
income coverage of dividends, and/or the recognition of sizeable unrealized
portfolio depreciation which forces leverage above management targets for
extended periods or reduces cushions on debt covenants.
The Positive Outlook assigned to ACAS' ratings reflects the reduction in
non-accrual levels, improved core operating performance, and reduced leverage.
While exposures to equity investments remain large relative to peer BDCs, Fitch
expects leverage will remain well-below the peer average for some time.
Additionally, about half of the equity exposure is attributable to the
relatively diverse portfolio of European Capital, Ltd. and the asset manager,
American Capital, LLC; the valuation of which is driven largely by management
fees received from funds with permanent capital.
Fitch has also revised the recovery ratings for ACAS' secured debt to 'RR1' from
'RR2' and upgraded the debt and recovery ratings for its unsecured debt to
'B+/RR1' from 'B-/RR6' to reflect improved recovery prospects for creditors
given an increase in available collateral, reduced balance sheet leverage, and
in shortened risk horizon to maturity. Fitch expects remaining unsecured debt of
$11 million will be repaid with balance sheet cash when it comes due in August
2012.
The Negative Outlook for Apollo's ratings continues to reflect recent corporate
announcements, including the replacement of the firm's Chief Investment Officer
and Chief Financial Officer and the expansion of the investment mandate beyond a
focus on subordinated/mezzanine financing. Fitch will assess the impact of these
announcements over the next 12-18 months. Still, negative rating action could
occur more quickly should there be an inability to deploy investment capital
into accretive middle market investments, an extended increase in leverage above
the targeted range, resulting from increased borrowings or material unrealized
depreciation, deterioration in portfolio asset quality, and/or a decline in cash
income coverage of the current dividend.
Fitch has affirmed the following:
American Capital, Ltd.
-- Long-term IDR at 'B+'.
Apollo Investment Corporation
-- Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
-- Secured debt at 'BBB'; and
-- Unsecured debt at 'BBB-'.
Ares Capital Corporation
-- Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
-- Secured debt at 'BBB'; and
-- Unsecured debt at 'BBB'.
Allied Capital Corporation
-- Unsecured debt at 'BBB'.
Fifth Street Finance Corp.
-- Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
-- Secured debt at 'BBB-'; and
-- Unsecured debt at 'BBB-'.
PennantPark Investment Corporation
-- Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; and
-- Secured debt at 'BBB-'.
Solar Capital, Ltd.
-- Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; and
-- Secured debt at 'BBB-'.
Fitch has also taken the following rating actions:
American Capital, Ltd.
-- Secured debt revised to 'BB/RR1' from 'BB/RR2'; and
-- Unsecured debt upgraded to 'B+/RR1' from 'B-/RR6'.