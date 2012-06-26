(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the announcement on June 25, 2012, by the federal government of the Federal Republic of Germany (unsolicited ratings AAA/Stable/A-1+) that it plans to issue joint securities with the federal states, Germany's regional governments, will have no implications for either the federal government's creditworthiness or that of the participating states. We also consider that the announcement has no immediate implications for the credit ratings on other sovereigns in the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or euro area). As part of the discussions about the national implementation strategy of the Fiscal Compact, the German government reached an agreement with the 16 states that, starting in 2013, the federal and state governments would issue joint securities for the first time. Under these new "Huckepack" (piggyback) bonds, the federal government and participating states will jointly, but not severally, guarantee the issues, comparable with the existing "Lander jumbo bonds" issued by various states. Under the terms of the Huckepack bonds, each participating government is liable only up to its own share of the issuance and bears no contingent liability. We believe that the Huckepack bonds will likely lower the financing costs for participating states. However, although we understand that the program is not capped, we believe that the prospective issuance amounts and interest savings are unlikely to materially alter the budgetary performance or the creditworthiness of participating states. In our opinion, the Huckepack bonds do not necessarily signify a change in the federal government's opposition to Eurobonds, which are generally understood to consist of collective issuance among euro area sovereigns with joint and several guarantees. There are three reasons why we believe that the Huckepack bonds do not portend Eurobonds.

-- First, the federal government is already in a tight political and fiscal union with the German states and has significantly more ability to influence their policies than is the case between European governments. Furthermore, state electorates overlap with the national electorate. The political incentives to support the states are therefore more direct than the support for other euro area sovereigns through Eurobonds.

-- Second, while the federal government allows the German states to benefit from its own currently ultra-low interest cost, the yield differential between federal states and the bund is relatively minor compared with the difference between German sovereign bonds and those issued by sovereigns on the so-called periphery of the EMU. In our view, the federal government's cost, in the form of an implicit interest rate subsidy embedded in the Huckepack bonds, is therefore moderate. We consider that such costs for the federal government should be significantly larger in the case of Eurobonds.

-- Finally, we see the agreement on Huckepack bonds as part of a compromise that includes other federal concessions to secure a constitutional majority in parliament as well as support in the upper house (Bundesrat) for passing legislation on the Fiscal Compact and the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), expected in the coming days (for further details see "Delay In Germany's ESM Ratification Has No Immediate Impact On Eurozone Sovereigns," published on June 22, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Accordingly, we do not currently believe that any euro area sovereign rating would be affected as a consequence of Germany's June 25 announcement. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)