June 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the
announcement on June 25, 2012, by the federal government of the Federal Republic
of Germany (unsolicited ratings AAA/Stable/A-1+) that it plans to issue joint
securities with the federal states, Germany's regional governments, will have no
implications for either the federal government's creditworthiness or that of the
participating states. We also consider that the announcement has no immediate
implications for the credit ratings on other sovereigns in the European Economic
and Monetary Union (EMU or euro area).
As part of the discussions about the national implementation strategy of the
Fiscal Compact, the German government reached an agreement with the 16 states
that, starting in 2013, the federal and state governments would issue joint
securities for the first time. Under these new "Huckepack" (piggyback) bonds,
the federal government and participating states will jointly, but not
severally, guarantee the issues, comparable with the existing "Lander jumbo
bonds" issued by various states. Under the terms of the Huckepack bonds, each
participating government is liable only up to its own share of the issuance
and bears no contingent liability.
We believe that the Huckepack bonds will likely lower the financing costs for
participating states. However, although we understand that the program is not
capped, we believe that the prospective issuance amounts and interest savings
are unlikely to materially alter the budgetary performance or the
creditworthiness of participating states.
In our opinion, the Huckepack bonds do not necessarily signify a change in the
federal government's opposition to Eurobonds, which are generally understood
to consist of collective issuance among euro area sovereigns with joint and
several guarantees.
There are three reasons why we believe that the Huckepack bonds do not portend
Eurobonds.
-- First, the federal government is already in a tight political and
fiscal union with the German states and has significantly more ability to
influence their policies than is the case between European governments.
Furthermore, state electorates overlap with the national electorate. The
political incentives to support the states are therefore more direct than the
support for other euro area sovereigns through Eurobonds.
-- Second, while the federal government allows the German states to
benefit from its own currently ultra-low interest cost, the yield differential
between federal states and the bund is relatively minor compared with the
difference between German sovereign bonds and those issued by sovereigns on
the so-called periphery of the EMU. In our view, the federal government's
cost, in the form of an implicit interest rate subsidy embedded in the
Huckepack bonds, is therefore moderate. We consider that such costs for the
federal government should be significantly larger in the case of Eurobonds.
-- Finally, we see the agreement on Huckepack bonds as part of a
compromise that includes other federal concessions to secure a constitutional
majority in parliament as well as support in the upper house (Bundesrat) for
passing legislation on the Fiscal Compact and the European Stability Mechanism
(ESM), expected in the coming days (for further details see "Delay In
Germany's ESM Ratification Has No Immediate Impact On Eurozone Sovereigns,"
published on June 22, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).
Accordingly, we do not currently believe that any euro area sovereign rating
would be affected as a consequence of Germany's June 25 announcement.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)