Nov 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB-' secured debt rating to New York-based PVH Corp.'s proposed $3.825
billion secured credit facility, one notch above the corporate credit rating.
The facility consists of a five-year $750 million revolver, a five-year $1.2
billion term loan A, and a seven-year $1.875 billion term loan B. At the same
time, we are assigning our '2' recovery rating to the secured credit facility,
reflecting our expectations of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for the lenders in
case of a payment default.
We expect the company to use net proceeds from this debt issuance to partially
finance its pending roughly $2.9 billion acquisition of Warnaco Group Inc. We
expect the transaction to be completed during the first quarter of 2013.
Our ratings on PVH, including our 'BB+' corporate credit rating, reflect our
view that the company's financial profile will continue to be "significant"
following completion of the Warnaco acquisition, when the company will have a
high level of debt, with pro forma debt-to-EBITDA leverage in the low- to
mid-4x area. In addition, we believe the company's financial policy continues
to be moderate, particularly as we expect the company to aggressively reduce
acquisition-related debt with cash flow from operations consistent with past
practices. In addition, we believe the company's business risk profile
continues to be "satisfactory," reflecting the corporation's good market
position as one of the larger apparel companies, its portfolio of
well-recognized brands, and its growing geographic diversification.
RATINGS LIST
PVH Corp.
Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/--
Ratings Assigned
PVH Corp.
Senior secured
Five-year $1.2 bil. term loan A BBB-
Recovery rating 2
Five-year $750 mil. revolver BBB-
Recovery rating 2
Seven-year $1.875 bil. term loan B BBB-
Recovery rating 2