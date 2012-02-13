(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW -- We have assessed the performance of Leveraged Finance Europe Capital III by applying our 2010 counterparty criteria and conducting credit and cash flow analyses. -- Following our review and analysis of the transaction's performance, we have raised and removed from CreditWatch positive our ratings on the class A, B, and C notes. -- We have also raised our ratings on the class D and E notes. -- Leveraged Finance Europe Capital III is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on all classes of notes in Leveraged Finance Europe Capital III B.V. At the same time, we removed from CreditWatch positive our ratings on the class A, B, and C notes (see list below). Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance and our application of our relevant criteria for transactions of this type. For our review of the transaction's performance, we used data from the trustee report dated Jan. 20, 2012, in addition to our cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent developments in the transaction and have applied our 2010 counterparty criteria, as well as our cash flow criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010, and "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009). From our analysis, we have observed an increase in the proportion of assets that we consider to be rated in the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC', and 'CCC-'). The proportion of defaulted assets (rated 'CC', 'SD' [selective default], and 'D') in the portfolio have reduced since we last reviewed the transaction (see "Transaction Update: Leveraged Finance Europe Capital III," published on Feb. 24, 2010). Since our last review, we have also noted an increase in the weighted-average spread earned on Leveraged Finance Europe Capital III's collateral pool, and an increase in the par coverage test results for senior classes of notes. However, the class D and E par coverage tests continue to perform below the minimum levels and are lower than at our last review. The transaction is in its amortizing period, and 51.71% of the original balance of the class A notes remains outstanding. We subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate. In our analysis, we used the reported portfolio balance that we consider to be performing, the principal cash balance, the current weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using various default patterns, levels, and timings for each liability rating category, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios. Taking into account our credit and cash flow analyses and our 2010 counterparty criteria, we consider the credit enhancement available to all rated classes of notes in this transaction to be commensurate with higher rating levels. We have therefore raised our ratings on these classes of notes. None of the classes were constrained by the application of the largest obligor default test, a supplemental stress test we introduced in our 2009 criteria update for corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009). Our ratings on the class D and E notes were constrained by this test during our February 2010 analysis. We have analyzed the counterparties' exposure to the transaction, and we consider that this is sufficiently limited to not affect our current ratings on the class A and B notes if the counterparties failed to perform. Leveraged Finance Europe Capital III is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. RATINGS LIST Class Rating To From Leveraged Finance Europe Capital III B.V. EUR306.5 Million Floating-Rate Notes Ratings Raised And Removed From CreditWatch Positive A AAA (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Pos B A+ (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Pos C BBB (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Pos Ratings Raised D B- (sf) CCC- (sf) E CCC+ (sf) CCC- (sf) (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)