June 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today presented its overall
framework for rating covered bonds (see "Covered Bond Ratings Framework:
Methodology And Assumptions"). The article supplements Standard & Poor's
methodology and assumptions for rating covered bonds and provides references to
related criteria articles in the appendices. For transparency, the appendices
also include requests for comments (RFC) and advance notices of proposed
criteria change (ANPCC), although these are not criteria articles. The article
addresses the general principles described in "Principles Of Credit Ratings,"
published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal on Feb. 16, 2011.
The covered bond ratings framework organizes the general principles of credit
ratings into three key stages:
-- Performing an initial analysis of covered bond-issuer specific
factors,
-- Determining the maximum achievable covered bond rating based on cover
pool-specific factors, and
-- Combining the results of the above to assign the final covered bond
rating by incorporating any additional factors.
These criteria cover most covered bond programs globally. In the case of
covered bond programs in emerging markets or programs with assets or features
that may be unusual or novel, these criteria form a starting point for the
rating. We would likely make specific modifications for such cases, based on
an evaluation of each program's characteristics, including its jurisdiction.
Covered bonds are typically issued by banks under specific covered bond
legislation or by using contractual documentation to replicate the features
commonly found in such legislation. Investors in covered bonds have
dual-recourse, to the financial institution behind the covered bond program
(the covered bond issuer) and the assets in the cover pool. Some programs
issue covered bonds through a special-purpose entity (SPE), but for the
purposes of these criteria, we refer to the financial institution as the
covered bond issuer. The asset cover pool typically includes residential or
commercial mortgage loans or public sector assets. Covered bonds are usually
issued on an ongoing basis.
This framework describes the methodology currently applied in rating covered
bonds and therefore, we do not expect any changes to covered bond ratings as a
result of these criteria. It is effective immediately and applies to all new
and outstanding ratings within the scope.
