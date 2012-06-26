Overview
-- On June 25, 2012, we placed our 'B' long-term rating on Egypt on
CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- Consequently, we are placing our 'B/B' long- and short-term issuer
credit ratings for National Bank of Egypt (NBE), Banque Misr (BM),
and Commercial International Bank (CIB) on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
-- Our unsolicited public information ('pi') 'Bpi' rating for National
Societe Generale Bank S.A.E. (NSGB) is currently not affected because we
typically do not place 'pi' ratings on CreditWatch.
-- The CreditWatch listing for NBE, BM, and CIB reflect that of the
sovereign. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement on the three banks
soon after any resolution of the CreditWatch on Egypt.
Rating Action
On June 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B' long-term
and 'B' short-term issuer credit ratings on National Bank of Egypt (NBE),
Banque Misr (BM), and Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (CIB) on
CreditWatch with negative implications.
This rating action follows the recent placement of the 'B' long-term foreign
and local currency sovereign ratings for the Republic of Egypt on CreditWatch
with negative implications (see "Egypt 'B' Long-Term Ratings On Watch Negative
On Political Uncertainties And Fiscal And External Pressures," June 25, 2012).
Our unsolicited public information ('pi') 'Bpi' rating on National Societe
Generale Bank S.A.E. (NSGB), the fourth bank we rate in Egypt, is not
currently affected because we typically do not place 'pi' ratings on
CreditWatch.
Rationale
The CreditWatch action on NBE, BM, and CIB follows a similar action on the
Arab Republic of Egypt (B/Watch Neg/B). Our 'B' long-term ratings on the three
banks are capped at the level of the sovereign ratings on Egypt and factor in
our opinion of the risks related to operating in Egypt. NBE, BM, and CIB face
significant sovereign risk because they hold a high amount of government debt
compared with their equity bases and earnings capacities. We assess the
stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs) for BM, NBE, and CIB at 'b', 'b+', and
'bb-', respectively. Our ratings on NBE and CIB are below the banks'
respective SACPs and do not exceed those on the sovereign because we do not
believe that the banks would withstand a scenario in which Egypt defaulted on
its obligations.
We consider NBE and BM to be government-related entities (GREs) under our
methodology, given their 100% ownership by the Egyptian government. We factor
in no uplift because NBE and BM's SACPs are respectively higher than and equal
to the long-term rating on the sovereign.
CreditWatch
The negative CreditWatch listing reflects that on the sovereign. We will
therefore resolve the CreditWatch placement of the banks soon after the
resolution of the CreditWatch listing for Egypt. The CreditWatch placement of
the sovereign reflects our view of at least a 50% likelihood of a downgrade
over the next three months. This could occur if escalating political tensions
and the authorities' ongoing ineffectiveness in addressing economic, fiscal,
and external challenges further weaken key economic and external indicators
while also undermining donors' and multilateral lending institutions'
willingness to extend support. We do not expect a rating change of more than
one notch on Egypt unless the political situation becomes extremely divisive.
A lowering of the sovereign rating will have a direct negative impact on NBE,
BM, and CIB because the ratings on the banks are constrained at the level of
the rating on the sovereign. This could also have a negative impact on our
economic risk or industry risk scores for Egypt under our Banking Industry
Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology.
A downward revision of these scores, either linked to a deterioration of the
creditworthiness of Egypt, or not, could lead us to revise downward our anchor
for banks operating in Egypt.
If we were to affirm our rating on Egypt and remove it from CreditWatch, we
would very likely affirm our ratings on the banks as well.
Ratings List
CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
National Bank of Egypt
Counterparty Credit Rating B/Watch Neg/B B/Negative/B
Certificate Of Deposit B/Watch Neg/B B/B
Banque Misr
Counterparty Credit Rating B/Watch Neg/B B/Negative/B
Certificate Of Deposit B/Watch Neg/B B/B
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.
Counterparty Credit Rating B/Watch Neg/B B/Negative/B
Certificate Of Deposit B/Watch Neg/B B/B
