Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tullett Prebon plc's (TP) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt rating at 'BBB'. The Long-term IDR has a Stable Outlook. TP's subordinated debt has also been affirmed at 'BBB-'.

The affirmation of TP's Long-term IDR reflects the group's strong franchise as the world's second largest interdealer broker (IDB), its low credit and market risk profile, sound profitability and cash generation, low funding requirement, comfortable liquidity and improved leverage. The rating also reflects TP's high exposure to operational, reputational and regulatory risks, the cyclicality in its various products and liquidity risks inherent in its business model. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that TP will maintain improved leverage metrics in the medium term. The ratings would be downgraded if TP's leverage materially increases. Downwards rating pressure would also arise from material damage to TP's franchise or reputation, possibly from operational, regulatory or litigation risks, or a sustained weakening of earnings and cash flow.

The group effectively acts as an exchange for over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily between banks and investment banks, acting on a "matched-principal" or "name give-up" basis. In "name give-up" trades, which account for about three quarters of all trades, TP is not counterparty in the trade. In failed "matched principal trades" TP may be required to buy/sell in the market to complete settlement. Hence, the credit risk effectively becomes short-term market risk. TP's profitability is supported by a solid diversification by product and geography and flexible cost base. Significant market disruption in H211 constrained market liquidity which together with risk-off sentiment depressed trading volumes especially in the riskier product categories. However, Fitch expects flow trading in major government bonds to have remained relatively strong supporting TP's revenues. At the same time the impact of the broker defections in the US appears contained. On 5 January 2012 TP announced that 2011 revenues were in line with 2010 and 2% higher on a like for like basis. TP also indicated that it took actions in 2011 to reduce costs and maintain flexibility in the cost base and incurred restructuring cost of around GBP10m. Despite cost-cutting efforts Fitch expects personnel costs to remain elevated due to pressure to retain staff but these include a large variable element. Leverage metrics have improved significantly since 2007, when GPB300m in debt was raised to finance a capital return. Leverage has continued to fall steadily due to sound cash and internal capital generation. Near term refinancing risk is low after TP refinanced its GBP180m bank loan and a rarely used GBP50m committed revolving credit facility in February 2011.

This was refinanced as a GBP120m three-year term loan and GBP115m committed revolving credit facility, reducing gross debt while retaining financial flexibility. Liquidity requirements mainly relate to unsettled (failed) trades and margin calls with clearing/settlement houses. TP completed a major project mitigating its exposure to margin calls in 2009, and wasn't subjected to any significant margin call requirements in 2011. Its revolving credit facility mitigates liquidity risk under extreme scenarios and was undrawn throughout 2011. Fitch considers that new OTC regulations may create new types of competition between IDBs and other market intermediaries for execution business and will put some pressure on the IDB industry in the long term. In addition, the regulatory changes affecting major banks, TP's key customers, could create pressure on volumes of trading and margins.

While the exact detail and timing of implementation of the OTC regulatory changes remain uncertain Fitch believes that there is likely to be continuing demand for bespoke instruments where IDBs such as TP have a role, particularly in less liquid markets.