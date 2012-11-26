Overview -- SunCoke Energy Inc. has announced plans to form a master limited partnership (MLP), SunCoke Energy Partners L.P., which will have an ownership interest in certain of its coke-making facilities. -- We estimate that consolidated credit metrics will remain within our prior expectations for the rating, and thus, the proposed MLP formation will not have a negative impact on SunCoke's credit metrics. -- We are affirming our ratings on SunCoke, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating, and are removing all ratings from CreditWatch negative. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that SunCoke's take or pay contracts will allow it to maintain consolidated credit metrics that are in line with the current ratings, and that liquidity will remain adequate for the current rating. Rating Action On Nov. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating, on Lisle, Ill.-based SunCoke Energy Inc. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we removed all ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them with negative implications on July 27, 2012. Rationale The rating actions reflect our view that the proposed formation of SunCoke's master limited partnership (MLP), despite required dividends, will not have a negative effect on the company's credit quality. Under the proposed structure, the MLP, SunCoke Energy Partners L.P., will take a 65% interest in SunCoke's Haverhill and Middletown coke-making facilities, located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, and Middletown, Ohio, respectively. SunCoke plans to own the general partner of the proposed MLP, as well as all of the MLP incentive distribution rights and a portion of the units representing limited partner interests in the MLP. According to regulatory filings associated with the initial public offering of the proposed MLP, SunCoke expects to receive net proceeds of about $273.5 million from the offering; the company intends to use about $225 million to repay term loan debt. In addition, the MLP plans to issue $150 million in new senior notes. As a result, we expect consolidated book debt at both entities will be approximately $650 million at closing. Our base case scenario anticipates that consolidated adjusted EBITDA in 2012 and 2013 (including adjustments for pensions and operating leases) will be between $225 million and $275 million, compared with about $150 million in 2011. We anticipate that EBITDA generation in 2012 and 2013 will be driven by the benefits of production at the Middletown coke facility that began operating in the fourth quarter of 2011, as well as relatively stable earnings from SunCoke's other coke-making facilities, slightly offset by weaker coal earnings. As a result, we estimate that consolidated debt-to-EBITDA will be between 3x and 4x in 2012 and 2013, and that adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-total debt in 2012 and 2013 will be above 15%. We consider these metrics to be in line with the 'BB-' rating given SunCoke's "aggressive" financial risk profile. The ratings on SunCoke reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the company's "weak" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile. Our view of the company's business takes into consideration that, as an independent producer of high-grade metallurgical (met) coke, SunCoke has limited operating diversity, very high customer concentration, cyclical demand from customers, high capital requirements for new facilities, and a limited independent operating history. Also, the company operates met coal mines in Central Appalachia, and, typical of that region, its operations are subject to intense regulatory scrutiny, difficulties in obtaining permits, and challenging operating conditions. The ratings also consider the company's relatively high debt and the potential that SunCoke will need to spend significant capital for new projects that won't accrue benefits for several years. However, SunCoke has adequate liquidity, in our view, to fund both its operations and capital spending during the next couple of years, and it operates under take-or-pay contracts that provide steady operating earnings and cash flow. Liquidity Given our expectations, we view the company's liquidity position as "adequate" under our criteria. As of Sept. 30, 2012, we estimate that liquidity was about $307 million, consisting of $157.8 million in cash on the balance sheet and close to the full amount available on its $150 million revolving credit facility, aside from a small amount of letters of credit outstanding. Key aspects of our liquidity assessment include the following expectations: -- Liquidity sources, which primarily consist of FFO and availability on SunCoke's revolving credit facility, will exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next two years; -- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 30%; and -- Compliance with financial maintenance covenants would likely survive a 20% decline in EBITDA. We estimate that consolidated cash flow from operations should be between $150 million and $200 million in 2012 and 2013. This amount, along with balance sheet cash, should cover estimated capital spending of between $100 million and $150 million in both years. We expect the MLP to make ongoing quarterly cash distributions to its shareholders; however, we expect liquidity to remain adequate, and do not expect distributions to detract from the company's planned growth initiatives. Covenants under SunCoke's bank agreements include a leverage test of 5x and an interest coverage test of 2x. As of Sept. 30, 2012, the company had adequate room under its covenants. As of Dec. 31, 2012, the leverage covenant steps down to 4.25x. In addition, we expect the MLP's proposed revolver will have a maximum leverage test of 4x. Given our operating expectations, we believe the company will have adequate cushion under its covenants. Recovery analysis The rating on SunCoke's secured bank debt is 'BB+', two notches above the corporate credit rating, with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We rate its senior notes 'B+' (one notch below the corporate credit rating), with a recovery rating of '5', indicating that lenders can expect a modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on SunCoke, published July 30, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that SunCoke will maintain consolidated leverage between 3x and 4x and FFO-to-debt of above 15%, metrics we consider to be in line with the current credit rating. We also expect liquidity to remain adequate to both fund the MLP's cash distributions and the company's planned expansion projects. We would consider a negative rating action if consolidated leverage remains greater than 4x, which could happen if coal cash margins decline further, and if the margins realized on its domestic coke business decline due to operating inefficiencies. This could occur if SunCoke is unable to meet its annual operating budget at any given facility, if steel markets deteriorate and the company's customers push back on their contracts, or if its capital projects face delays or cost overruns. A negative rating action could also occur if the MLP's ongoing cash distribution requirements cause the company to increase its debt levels. A positive rating action is unlikely in the coming months, given the company's size, scope, and aggressive capital plans. An upgrade may also be constrained in the near term by the MLP's ongoing cash distribution requirements. However, longer term, we would consider a positive rating action if the company demonstrates steady operating performance and is able to maintain its operations to finance its growth initiative without adding significant leverage, and is able to diversity its customer base and operations. Temporary telephone contact numbers: Marie Shmaruk (61-3-9631-2040); Megan Johnston (917-715-3892). 