Feb 13 - Capital strengthening by European banks to address the shortfall identified in the European Banking Authority's (EBA's) latest stress test may bring higher risk for certain instruments, says Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today in the report "As Europe's Banks Look to Shore Up Capital, Pressure On Hybrid Debt Grows". The EBA's recently published aggregate assessment of the capital-building plans submitted by various EU banks suggests that banks intend to eliminate most of the capital shortfall primarily through retained earnings and liability management exercises (LMEs), with deleveraging and internal rating model revisions playing a secondary role.

"As the June 30, 2012, deadline set by the EBA for the elimination of the capital shortfall draws nearer, we will assess banks' progress and review our ratings accordingly," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Richard Barnes. "This includes ratings on existing hybrid instruments which, according to the capital plans, will contribute significantly to the capital building through LMEs. We could lower our ratings on hybrids if we considered LMEs to be "distressed" under our criteria, or if we otherwise saw a higher risk of coupon deferral."

The report says Standard & Poor's views the EBA's latest assessment as a further step in the long-term process of capital building by the European banking sector to face the uncertain economic and market environment and prepare for more stringent regulatory requirements and investor expectations. This gradual strengthening is already reflected in our stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs) and counterparty credit ratings through our forward-looking assessment of capital and earnings. "We see a wide divergence between the creditworthiness of European banks, which is reflected in the spread of our stand-alone credit profiles and counterparty credit ratings on the sector," said Mr. Barnes. "On average, however, we believe that European banks are more leveraged than their counterparts in the rest of the world. We consider that the EBA's exercise adds to the impetus for European banks to close this gap." The EBA's stress test was conducted as at Sept. 30, 2011, and set a 9% core Tier 1 ratio hurdle for each participating bank after the application of CRD3 (which implements Basel 2.5 in the EU) and a marking-to-market of sovereign exposures.

The results revealed by the EBA in December 2011 identified a EUR115 billion aggregate capital shortfall against this hurdle, and called on banks with a deficit to submit action plans to eliminate it by June 30, 2012.