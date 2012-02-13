(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 13 - Fture Colombian electricity prices could face downward pressure as
the country expands its capacity with lower marginal cost plans, according to
Fitch Ratings. Fitch believes generator and all at-risk expansion projects could
experience revenues decline given the short-term contractual nature of their
commercial strategies. Fitch views this as a significant risk for all
hydroelectric generation companies heightened by their low capacity compensation
as a percentage of total revenues.
Spot market price volatility could also increase due to fluctuations in
hydrology. Major sector expansion, coupled with unresponsive electricity demand
growth and the commercial market dynamics in the country, hold the potential to
over-building the electricity supply, which could negatively affect electricity
prices and market participants. While Fitch considers this risk low, it holds
the potential to significantly pressure electricity prices. Fitch notes the
Colombian regulatory framework is well defined, independent from the central
government, and balanced between end users and producers. Colombia's regulators
are responsible for overseeing the market and designing and implementing
initiatives to correct potential supply and demand imbalances.
The full report 'Colombian Electricity Sector: Market Dynamics and Risks' is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' This report is one of a Fitch series
analyzing the power sectors in each major Latin American country.
New York Ratings Unit