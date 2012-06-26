June 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all six classes of Lone Star Funds (LSTAR) 2011-1 commercial mortgage pass-through certificates. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The affirmations reflect the expected performance of the underlying collateral pool. The attributes of this transaction, which closed in June 2011, are materially different from other recent Fitch-rated conduit transactions. The loans have substantial seasoning and are scheduled to amortize more rapidly than newly originated loans. The collateral at issuance featured high initial loan to values (LTV's) and low debt service coverage ratios (DSCR). In addition, some loans in the transaction had a history of delinquency at issuance. As of the May 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance paid down 16.76% to $299.2 million from $359.5 million at issuance. Sixteen loans have paid in full since issuance, with 133 of the original 149 loans remaining in the transaction. Multifamily represents 58.7% of the current pool balance. The properties serving as collateral for the loans are also largely concentrated in California (49.1%). No loans are defeased. Interest shortfalls are affecting the unrated class G. Fitch modeled losses of 12.12% of the remaining pool. Fitch has designated 39 loans (28.44% of the pool balance) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which include 12 specially serviced loans (7.91%). The payment status for six of the specially serviced loans (3.46%) are 'Current', with the remaining six loans (4.45%) payment status at '90+ days' delinquent as of the May 2012 remittance date. The largest contributor to Fitch-modeled losses is the 5400 Heritage Tree Lane loan (5.31%), the largest loan in the pool. The loan is secured by a 206 unit multifamily property in Citrus Heights, CA. Common area amenities include two swimming pools with jacuzzis, a small business center, and a gym. Each unit has granite countertops, a private patio, as well as a washing machine and dryer. The year end (YE) 2011 DSCR reported at 1.16 times (x). The occupancy as of April 2012 reported at 92.2% versus 92.7% at issuance. Loan payments have remained current since issuance. The second largest contributor to Fitch-modeled losses is secured by an 87,856 square foot (sf) mixed use property in Fallston, MD (1.38%). The property is improved by a retail shopping center and two single-family houses on three contiguous parcels. Retail tenants include Harvest Fare Super Market and CVS Pharmacy. The loan had transferred to special servicing in September 2011 for payment default. The servicer has initiated foreclosure proceedings, and a receiver was appointed in January 2012. A foreclosure sale was originally scheduled for late March 2012; however, the foreclosure has been postponed pending phase II environmental testing. Fitch has affirmed the following classes: --$158.12 million class A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$17.97 million class B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$28.31 million class C at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$27.41 million class D at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable; --$7.64 million class E at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$6.74 million class F at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable. Fitch does not rate the $53.02 million class G, the residual class R or the interest only class X. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS transactions is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions