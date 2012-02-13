-- We lowered the long-term ratings on the Arab Republic of Egypt to 'B' on Feb. 10, 2012. -- Consequently, we are lowering our long-term ratings on National Bank of Egypt, Banque Misr, and Commercial International Bank (Egypt) to 'B' from 'B+'. At the same time, we are affirming the 'B' short-term ratings on the banks. -- In addition, we are affirming the unsolicited public information ('pi') rating on National Societe Generale Bank at 'Bpi'. -- The negative outlooks on NBE, BM, and CIB reflect that on the sovereign. We believe that another lowering of the sovereign rating is possible if the government fails to stem the decline in reserves or an uncertain policy environment and weak institutions emerge from the ongoing political transition. Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has lowered its long-term counterparty credit ratings on the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), Banque Misr (BM), and Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (CIB) to 'B' from 'B+'. At the same time, the 'B' short-term counterparty credit ratings were affirmed. The outlooks are negative. We also affirmed the unsolicited public information ('pi') rating on National Societe Generale Bank S.A.E. (NSGB) at 'Bpi'. We typically do not use modifiers, outlooks, or CreditWatch placements for 'pi' ratings. The rating actions on NBE, BM, CIB, and NSGB follow our lowering of the long-term ratings on the Arab Republic of Egypt (foreign and local currency B/Negative/B; see "Long-Term Ratings On Egypt Lowered To 'B' On Weaker Sovereign Policy Flexibility; Outlook Negative," published Feb. 10, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Specifically, today's rating actions on NBE, BM, and CIB reflect our view on: -- The risk of further deterioration of the sovereign's creditworthiness. We believe the sharp decline in Egypt's foreign exchange reserves, combined with ongoing political uncertainties, are weakening sovereign policy flexibility. -- The risk that public-sector banks, such as NBE and BM, could use part of their liquidity to invest in local government debt as a result of widening government borrowing requirements. -- The uncertainties surrounding the outcome of a difficult political transition and security issues, which will hamper Egypt's economic growth and could hurt the banks' financial profiles, particularly asset quality and profitability. NATIONAL BANK OF EGYPT We consider NBE to be a government-related entity (GRE), given its 100% ownership by the Egyptian government. The ratings on NBE reflect, on the one hand, our opinion of the bank's full state ownership, ongoing modernization, and extensive customer franchise. Negative factors are NBE's only gradual settlement of legacy problem assets, its very weak capitalization, and the risky operating environment. NBE also faces sovereign risk because it holds a significant amount of local government debt. The long-term rating on NBE does not incorporate any uplift for extraordinary government support. BANQUE MISR The ratings on 100% state-owned BM--which we consider to be a GRE--reflect our opinion of the bank's full state ownership, ongoing modernization, and potential to build on its supportive commercial position as one of the largest and long-standing market players in Egypt. Offsetting these positive factors are the only gradual settlement of legacy problem assets, BM's very weak capitalization, and the risky operating environment. BM also faces sovereign risk because it holds a significant amount of local government debt. The long-term rating on the bank does not incorporate any uplift for extraordinary government support. COMMERCIAL INTERNATIONAL BANK (EGYPT) S.A.E. The ratings on CIB reflect our opinion of the risks relating to operating in Egypt. Focused on the domestic market, CIB is exposed to any deterioration of the local economy. It also faces sovereign risk because it holds a significant amount of local government debt compared with its equity base. Mitigating these factors, in our view, are CIB's superior customer franchise, better financial performance and asset quality than peers, and experienced management team. The long-term rating on CIB does not incorporate any uplift for extraordinary government support. NATIONAL SOCIETE GENERALE BANK S.A.E. The 'Bpi' rating on NSGB is based on our view of the risks involved in operating in Egypt, NSGB's only adequate level of capitalization, and exposure to sovereign risk as it holds a material amount of local government debt. Positive rating factors include NSGB's leading position as one of the largest private commercial banks in Egypt and its track record of satisfactory financial performance. We typically do not use modifiers, outlooks, or CreditWatch placements for 'pi' ratings. OUTLOOK The negative outlooks on NBE, BM, and CIB mirror the negative outlook on Egypt. They also factor in our view that the banks are facing rising operating risks in the context of a difficult political transition and a potentially prolonged economic slowdown. We would lower our ratings on NBE, BM, and CIB if the ratings on the sovereign were lowered. We would revise the outlooks on NBE, BM, and CIB to stable if we revised the outlook on the sovereign to stable. RATINGS LIST
Downgraded; Rating Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                                  To          From
National Bank of Egypt
Counterparty Credit Rating                        B/Negative/B B+/Negative/B
Certificate Of Deposit                            B/B          B+/B
Banque Misr
Counterparty Credit Rating                        B/Negative/B B+/Negative/B
Certificate Of Deposit                            B/B          B+/B
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Counterparty Credit Rating                        B/Negative/B B+/Negative/B
Certificate Of Deposit                            B/B          B+/B
Rating Affirmed
National Societe Generale Bank S.A.E. (Unsolicited Ratings)
Counterparty Credit Rating                        Bpi          Bpi 