Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned preliminary ratings of 'BB(sf)' and 'B(sf)' to the Series 2012-1 Class A and Class B notes, respectively, to be issued by Mystic Re III Ltd. The notes cover losses from hurricanes and earthquakes on a per-occurrence basis in the covered area. Our view of the transaction's credit risk reflects the counterparty credit ratings on all of the parties involved that can affect the timely payment of interest and the ultimate payment of principal on the notes. Our preliminary ratings on the notes take into account the rating on Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., which will make quarterly premium payments to Mystic Re III; the implied rating on the catastrophe risk ('BB' for the Class A notes and 'B' for the Class B notes); and the rating on the assets in the collateral account ('AAAm'). The preliminary ratings reflect the lower of these three ratings, which for each class of notes is the implied rating on the catastrophe risk. Mystic Re III, a Cayman Islands exempted company licensed as a Class B Insurer, is seeking to raise money to collateralize two reinsurance agreements with Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. RATINGS LIST Preliminary Ratings Assigned Mystic Re III Ltd. Series 2012-1 Class A Notes BB(sf) Series 2012-1 Class B Notes B(sf) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions For Rating Natural Catastrophe Bonds, May. 12, 2009 -- Default Table Used To Rate Insurance-Linked Securitizations Updated, May 8, 2008 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Gary Martucci, New York (1) 212-438-7217; gary_martucci@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Deborah Newman, New York (1) 212-438-4451; deborah_newman@standardandpoors.com