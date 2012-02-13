Feb 13 - -- EILEME 1 AB, a subsidiary of Metelem Holding Company Ltd. (Metelem), is in the process of issuing payment-in-kind (PIK) notes to refinance the group's existing PIK bridge loan. -- We are assigning our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to EILEME 1. The rating reflects that on EILEME 1's parent, Metelem. -- We are also assigning our 'B-' issue rating to the group's planned PIK notes. -- The stable outlook on EILEME 1 reflects that on its parent company, Metelem. Feb 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to EILEME 1 AB. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'B-' issue rating to EILEME 1's planned $201 million payment-in-kind (PIK) notes due 2020. The long-term corporate credit rating on EILEME 1 reflects that on its parent company, Metelem Holding Company Ltd. (Metelem; B+/Stable/--). Metelem is the ultimate holding company of Polish wireless telecommunications operator, Polkomtel S.A. (not rated). The rating on Metelem primarily reflects our view of the group's high leverage and aggressive financial policy following its recent acquisition of Polkomtel. We see a long-term risk of mergers among related parties within the new ownership structure. In addition, we forecast relatively limited headroom under the group's debt covenants and Standard & Poor's-adjusted leverage of slightly more than 5x in our base-case credit scenario for 2012. We also consider that the highly competitive Polish wireless telecoms market places material pricing pressure on the group's retail revenues. These weaknesses are partly offset by our view of Polkomtel's solid position as one of the three leading operators in the Polish wireless market, with a relatively low churn rate; its high profitability compared with its local and global peers; and its potential ability to continue cutting costs. We also see material room for growth in Polkomtel's mobile broadband business, given Poland's relatively low smartphone penetration and poor fixed broadband coverage. These strengths translate into our assessment of Metelem's business risk profile as "satisfactory." The stable outlook reflects that on EILEME 1's parent company, Metelem. The rating and outlook on EILEME 1 will move in line with the rating and outlook on Metelem. The stable outlook on Metelem reflects our view that Polkomtel's operating performance should remain relatively stable, with potential growth prospects from 2013 driven by increasing data revenues and the implementation of cost-cutting initiatives. Rating downside could arise if operating pressures over 2012 are higher than we anticipate, leading to a significant decline in covenant headroom or an increase in adjusted leverage to more than 6x. Rating upside is limited over the next 12 months, in our opinion, given our forecast for relatively slow deleveraging. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. -- Metelem And EILEME 2 Assigned 'B+' Corporate Credit Ratings Following Leveraged Buyout Of Polkomtel; Outlook Stable, Jan. 10, 2012 -- Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating Link to Parent, Oct. 28, 2004 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Alternatively, call one of the following Standard & Poor's numbers: Client Support Europe (44) 20-7176-7176; London Press Office (44) 20-7176-3605; Paris (33) 1-4420-6708; Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-225; Stockholm (46) 8-440-5914; or Moscow 7 (495) 783-4009. Primary Credit Analyst: Osnat Jaeger, London 00-44-207-176-7066; osnat_jaeger@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Chris Meyer, London (44) 20-7176-3842; chris_meyer@standardandpoors.com Additional Contact: Industrial Ratings Europe; CorporateFinanceEurope@standardandpoors.com