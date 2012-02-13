-- U.S. specialty retailer Claire's Stores Inc. is issuing senior secured first-lien notes to repay a portion of its term loan. -- We are assigning a 'B' issue-level rating to the notes, with a recovery rating of '2'. -- At the same time, we are affirming all other ratings on the company, including our 'B-' corporate credit rating. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that performance is likely to trend modestly positive over the near term on further growth in North America, despite weakness in the European segment. Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B' issue-level rating to the company's $400 million senior secured first-lien notes. At the same time, we affirmed all other ratings on the company, including our 'B-' corporate credit rating. According to the company, Claire's Stores will use the proceeds to repay a portion of its term loan. "The ratings on Pembroke Pines, Fla.-based Claire's Stores Inc., a specialty retailer of value-priced jewelry and fashion accessories for preteens, teenagers, and young adults, reflects our expectation that it will remain highly leveraged, with thin cash flow protection," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst David Kuntz. The company's "weak" business profile (based on our criteria) reflects its participation in the competitive, fragmented, and cyclical fashion accessory industry. Claire's faces competition from a number of different retailers, including other jewelry and fashion accessory specialty retailers, apparel retailers with comparable offerings, department stores, and mass merchandisers. The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation of modest near-term performance gains resulting from further positive growth at the North American division. We anticipate that Europe is likely to remain weak based on continued macroeconomic difficulties. Overall, we do not expect the company's credit protection measures to change meaningfully over the near term. The outlook also incorporates our expectation that liquidity will remain adequate over the near term. Given the company's very highly leveraged capital structure and thin interest coverage, an upgrade is not a near-term consideration. We would predicate any upward ratings movement on EBITDA growth of more than 50% ahead of our projections, which would result in leverage under 6x and interest coverage above 2x. We could consider downgrading the company if its performance and liquidity position were to deteriorate to such an extent that we conclude that cash on hand is insufficient to cover operational shortfalls. This could result from a substantial erosion of performance, with EBITDA 30% below our expectations. At that time, interest coverage would be below 1x. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Our Rating Process, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: David M Kuntz, New York (1) 212-438-5022; david_m_kuntz@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Helena Song, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-2477; helena_song@standardandpoors.com