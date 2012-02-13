OVERVIEW
-- We raised our ratings on five classes of notes from Blackrock Senior
Income Series II and removed them from CreditWatch with positive implications.
-- We affirmed our rating on one other class and removed it from
CreditWatch with positive implications.
-- The upgrades reflect an improvement in the credit quality of the
assets in the transaction's underlying portfolio since our December 2009
rating actions. The affirmation reflects credit quality commensurate with the
current rating.
Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on
five classes of notes from BlackRock Senior Income Series II, a collateralized
loan obligation (CLO) transaction managed by Blackrock Financial Management
Inc., and removed them from CreditWatch with positive implications. In addition,
we affirmed our rating on one other class from the same transaction and removed
it from CreditWatch positive (see list).
The upgrades reflect improved performance we have observed in the deal's
underlying asset portfolio since our December 2009 rating actions, when we
downgraded six of the notes. As of the December 2011 trustee report, the
transaction held $2.3 million in defaulted assets, down from the $10.7 million
noted in the September 2009 trustee report, which we referenced for our
December 2009 rating actions. Also, as of December 2011, the transaction held
$9.3 million in assets from underlying obligors with ratings in the 'CCC'
range, compared with $53.5 million in September 2009.
The reinvestment period ended in May 2011, and the class A-1 and A-2 notes
have paid down to 81.4% and 79.2% of their original balances, respectively.
The paydowns to the class A notes and the improvement in asset credit quality
has helped boost the transaction's overcollateralization (O/C) ratios, which
all have increased since September 2009:
-- The class A/B O/C ratio is 125.40%, compared with 117.08%;
-- The class C O/C ratio is 113.24%, compared with 107.51%; and
-- The class D O/C ratio is 105.88%, compared with 101.55%.
Also, when we applied the largest obligor test, one of the supplement tests,
to the class D-1 and D-2 notes, the transaction was able to withstand the
specified combination of underlying asset defaults at the 'BB (sf)' rating
level.
We affirmed our rating on class C to reflect the availability of credit
support at the current rating level.
We will continue to review our ratings on the notes and assess whether, in our
view, the ratings remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to
support them and take rating actions as we deem necessary.
RATING AND CREDITWATCH ACTIONS
Blackrock Senior Income Series II
Rating
Class To From
A-1 AAA (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Pos
A-2 AAA (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Pos
B AA+ (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Pos
C BBB+ (sf) BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos
D-1 BB+ (sf) CCC+ (sf)/Watch Pos
D-2 BB+ (sf) CCC+ (sf)/Watch Pos
