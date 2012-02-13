OVERVIEW -- We raised our ratings on five classes of notes from Blackrock Senior Income Series II and removed them from CreditWatch with positive implications. -- We affirmed our rating on one other class and removed it from CreditWatch with positive implications. -- The upgrades reflect an improvement in the credit quality of the assets in the transaction's underlying portfolio since our December 2009 rating actions. The affirmation reflects credit quality commensurate with the current rating. Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on five classes of notes from BlackRock Senior Income Series II, a collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction managed by Blackrock Financial Management Inc., and removed them from CreditWatch with positive implications. In addition, we affirmed our rating on one other class from the same transaction and removed it from CreditWatch positive (see list). The upgrades reflect improved performance we have observed in the deal's underlying asset portfolio since our December 2009 rating actions, when we downgraded six of the notes. As of the December 2011 trustee report, the transaction held $2.3 million in defaulted assets, down from the $10.7 million noted in the September 2009 trustee report, which we referenced for our December 2009 rating actions. Also, as of December 2011, the transaction held $9.3 million in assets from underlying obligors with ratings in the 'CCC' range, compared with $53.5 million in September 2009. The reinvestment period ended in May 2011, and the class A-1 and A-2 notes have paid down to 81.4% and 79.2% of their original balances, respectively. The paydowns to the class A notes and the improvement in asset credit quality has helped boost the transaction's overcollateralization (O/C) ratios, which all have increased since September 2009: -- The class A/B O/C ratio is 125.40%, compared with 117.08%; -- The class C O/C ratio is 113.24%, compared with 107.51%; and -- The class D O/C ratio is 105.88%, compared with 101.55%. Also, when we applied the largest obligor test, one of the supplement tests, to the class D-1 and D-2 notes, the transaction was able to withstand the specified combination of underlying asset defaults at the 'BB (sf)' rating level. We affirmed our rating on class C to reflect the availability of credit support at the current rating level. We will continue to review our ratings on the notes and assess whether, in our view, the ratings remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to support them and take rating actions as we deem necessary. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009. -- Application Of Supplemental Tests For Rating Global Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009. -- Update To General Cash Flow Analytics Criteria For CDO Securitizations, published Oct. 17, 2006. -- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Criteria Analytics For CDOs, published on Aug. 25, 2004. RATING AND CREDITWATCH ACTIONS Blackrock Senior Income Series II Rating Class To From A-1 AAA (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Pos A-2 AAA (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Pos B AA+ (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Pos C BBB+ (sf) BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos D-1 BB+ (sf) CCC+ (sf)/Watch Pos D-2 BB+ (sf) CCC+ (sf)/Watch Pos Primary Credit Analyst: Christopher Davis, New York (1) 212-438-3019; christopher_davis@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contacts: Jimmy Kobylinski, New York (1) 212-438-6314; jimmy_kobylinski@standardandpoors.com Tingting Zeng, New York; tingting_zeng@standardandpoors.com