June 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' issue-level rating to Choice Hotels International Inc.'s proposed $350 million senior secured credit facility due 2016, which consists of a $200 million revolver and a $150 million term loan. At the same time, we assigned this facility our '1' recovery rating, reflecting our expectation for very high recovery (90% to 100%) for lenders in the event of a payment default. Additionally, we lowered our issue-level rating on Choice's $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2020 to 'BB' from 'BB+' and removed the rating from CreditWatch with negative implications. We also revised our recovery rating on these notes to '5' from '4', reflecting the finalization of financing terms for Choice's planned dividend recapitalization and our expectation for modest recovery (10% to 30%) for lenders in the event of a payment default. The 'BB' issue-level and '5' recovery rating on the company's $400 million 5.75% senior unsecured notes due 2022 are affirmed. For the complete rating rationale on Choice Hotels International Inc., see report published June 20, 2012, on RatingsDirect. A full Recovery Report will be published after this release on RatingsDirect. RATINGS LIST Choice Hotels International Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/-- Rating Assigned Proposed $200 mil sr sec notes due 2016 BBB Recovery rating 1 Proposed $150 term loan BBB Recovery rating 1 Rating Affirmed $400 mil. 5.75% sr. unsec nts due 2022 BB Downgraded; CreditWatch Action To From Senior Unsecured US$250 mil 5.70% sr nts due 2020 BB BB+/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 5 4