Nov 27 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Municipal CEF Leverage Continues to
EvolveNov 27 - Fitch Ratings expects that municipal closed-end funds (CEFs) will
continue to experiment with new forms of leverage as they steadily refinance
remaining auction-rate preferred shares (ARPS), according to a special report
published today.
The institutional private placement market remains the favored avenue for
municipal CEF financing. However, funds have diversified their institutional
sources of funding across money market funds and banks. Municipal CEFs have also
shown a preference for issuing floating-rate preferred shares, which comprised
87% of the total.
However, leverage products utilized by municipal CEFs continue to evolve.
Recently, a municipal CEF issued fixed-rate preferred shares, following a period
when floating-rate preferred shares were favored. The new preferred shares were
privately placed with institutional investors, unlike the existing fixed-rate
preferred shares, which are traded on an exchange and usually sold to retail
investors.
Municipal CEFs' new leverage generally offers stronger structural protection to
investors than the earlier ARPS structures. Although the framework of asset
coverage tests and deleveraging triggers remains similar, Fitch Ratings' rating
criteria calls for lower leverage and more diversification, allowing preferred
shares to withstand more severe market stresses.
Funds' strong structures and significant asset coverage for preferred shares
have garnered 'AAA' ratings for all Fitch-rated municipal CEFs thus far. Fitch
rates $17.5 billion of preferred shares issued by 140 municipal CEFs. Fitch has
rated 99% of preferred shares issued by municipal CEFs since 2008.
