Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banco Santander's (Santander) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'A' from 'AA-' and Viability Rating (VR) to 'a' from 'aa-'. Fitch has removed the ratings from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed Santander UK plc's (San UK) Long-term IDR at 'A+' and its VR at 'a+'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. Fitch has also taken actions on various other European subsidiaries of Santander. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions on Santander largely reflect Fitch's downgrade of the Spanish sovereign to 'A'/Negative from 'AA-' (see "Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Six Eurozone Sovereigns" and "Fitch Comments Further on Downgrade of Spain to 'A'; Outlook Negative", both dated 27 January 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The Negative Outlook on Santander mirrors that on the sovereign rating. Fitch believes there is a close link between bank and sovereign credit risk (and therefore ratings) and it is unusual for banks to be rated above their domestic sovereigns. Banks tend to own large portfolios of domestic sovereign debt and are highly exposed to domestic counterparties, meaning profitability and asset quality are vulnerable to adverse macroeconomic and market trends. Funding access, stability and cost for banks are also often closely linked to broad perceptions of sovereign risk. Fitch expects no GDP growth for Spain in 2012 and 1% growth in 2013, for unemployment to remain high at around 23% and for the real estate market to remain a long-term cause for concern. Santander's ownership of subsidiaries in the UK, Continental Europe, Latin America and the U.S. positively differentiates it from the more domestically-focussed Spanish banks with lower VRs but, in Fitch's opinion, does not entirely mitigate the rating constraints arising from its domicile. Banking is a highly regulated industry and local regulatory scrutiny and requirements mean capital and liquidity are not fully transferable within banking groups, particularly cross border. The benefit to the parent bank of owning subsidiaries (two of which, Santander UK and Santander Chile, have higher VRs than Santander) mostly arises from potential dividend flows and the ability, subject to market conditions and appetite, to sell stakes if needed. In this regard, Santander has a fairly long track record of generating capital from asset sales. Over the long term, the market value of subsidiaries will invariably fluctuate as banks and banking systems experience inevitable peaks and troughs. As a result of the downgrade of the sovereign rating, Fitch has also downgraded Santander's Support Rating to '2' from '1' and revised the Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The downgrade of Spain indicates a weakening of its ability to support its largest banks. However, Fitch expects the Spanish authorities to continue to show a high propensity to support these institutions. Santander's profitability and asset quality in Spain will continue to be affected by the weak economic environment. However, concerns relating to the bank's exposure to the stressed real estate sector in Spain are substantially mitigated as the bank will have reserved around 50% of the total exposure to the sector by end-2012 as estimated by Fitch. Strong contributions from the group's international retail franchise, particularly Brazil, Mexico and Chile, should continue to help offset weak profitability in Spain and support the parent bank's overall profitability to a greater degree than domestic banks can achieve. Santander now complies with the 9% core capital requirement set by the European Banking Authority and is one of the Spanish banks that is better placed to comply with the stricter provisioning rules imposed by the Spanish Ministry of Finance. With a Fitch core capital to weighted risks ratio of 8.3% (adjusting for mandatory convertibles of EUR7bn due to convert in October 2012 and EUR1.7bn swapped into equity) Fitch considers capitalisation to be adequate considering the group's business mix and risk profile and in comparison to similarly rated peers. San UK's IDRs continue to be driven by its standalone strength and do not factor in any support from its parent. San UK's IDRs reflect its strong franchise in the UK, its solid asset quality, comfortable liquidity and relatively strong capital ratios but also factor in negative pressures on profitability from the macroeconomic, operating and regulatory environment. San UK's 'A' SRF reflects its systemic importance in the UK as the second-largest player in the UK residential mortgages and retail savings markets. San UK's net exposure to the Santander group is insignificant and is collateralised. San UK's liquidity position benefited from the issuance of GBP25bn of medium-term debt in 2011, which reduced the need for short-term funding and more price-sensitive deposits. Core Tier 1 regulatory capital ratio was a healthy 11% at end-2011 and is supported by internal capital generation. Santander UK is intentionally run as a separately funded and capitalised bank within the Santander group. Fitch believes that San UK's funding and capital positions are to a large degree ring-fenced from the rest of the group due to strong regulatory oversight by the UK FSA. Where Fitch has downgraded the Long-term IDRs and Support Ratings of subsidiary banks, the actions reflect a potential weakening in available support due to the downgrade of the parent banks. The Long-term IDRs of Banco Espanol de Credito (Banesto), Santander Consumer Finance (SCF) and the relatively recently acquired Polish Bank Zachodni WBK S.A. (BZ WBK), reflect an extremely high probability of support from the parent and their strong integration. Banesto conducts retail banking activities in Spain under a separate brand name from Santander. SCF is Santander's consumer finance unit with lending centred in Germany (51%), Spain (13%), Italy (13%) and Scandinavia (11%). Poland is a strategic market for Santander and BZ WBK's activities are centred in retail and corporate banking, leasing, asset management and brokerage, among others. Allfunds Bank (Allfunds) is a small niche bank in Spain specialising in the distribution of around 20,000 investment funds managed by over 400 asset management houses. It is a 50:50 joint venture between Santander and Intesa Sanpaolo ('A-'/Negative). Despite the downgrade of its Support Rating to '2' from '1', Fitch expects there to be a high probability of support from its shareholders. The multiple-notch downgrade on preference shares and upper Tier 2 securities issued by Banco Santander, its special purpose issuance vehicles and Banesto reflect application of Fitch's new bank regulatory capital securities rating criteria (see 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' dated 15 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com). In Spain, Fitch rates preference shares five notches below an institution's VR because it believes non-performance triggers can be relatively easily activated. Rating actions on Santander's U.S. and Latin American subsidiaries, Banco Santander Totta and Santander Totta SGPS, if any, will be covered in separate commentaries. Similarly, any rating actions on covered bonds issued by Santander and Banesto will be communicated in a separate comment. There is no impact on the covered bonds issued by Abbey National Treasury Services plc. The rating actions are as follows: Santander: Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'AA-'; Outlook Negative; removed from RWN Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'; removed from RWN VR: downgraded to 'a' from 'aa-'; removed from RWN Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1'; removed from RWN Support Rating Floor (SRF): revised to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; removed from RWN Senior unsecured debt long-term rating and certificates of deposit: downgraded to 'A' from 'AA-', removed from RWN Senior unsecured debt short-term rating, commercial paper and certificate of deposits: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'; removed from RWN Market-linked senior unsecured securities: downgraded to 'Aemr' from 'AA-emr', removed from RWN Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+', removed from RWN Preference shares: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'A-', removed from RWN Santander Commercial Paper, S.A. Unipersonal Commercial paper: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+', removed from RWN Santander Financial Issuance Ltd. Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+'; removed from RWN Santander International Debt, S.A. Unipersonal Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: downgraded to 'A' from 'AA-'; removed from RWN Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'; removed from RWN Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: downgraded to 'A(EXP)' from 'AA-(EXP)' Santander Finance Capital, S.A. Unipersonal Preference shares: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'A-'; removed from RWN Santander Finance Preferred, S.A. Unipersonal Preference shares: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'A-'; removed from RWN Santander International Preferred, S.A. Unipersonal Preference shares: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'A-'; removed from RWN Santander US Debt, S.A.U. Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: downgraded to 'A' from 'AA-'; removed from RWN Santander Perpetual, S.A. Unipersonal Upper Tier 2: Downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A'; removed from RWN Banesto Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'AA-'; Outlook Negative; removed from RWN Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'; removed from RWN VR: unaffected at 'a-' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: downgraded to 'A' from 'AA-', removed from RWN Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'; removed from RWN Market-lined senior unsecured securities: downgraded to 'Aemr' from 'AA-emr', removed from RWN Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+', removed from RWN Preference shares: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BBB-', removed from RWN Banesto Financial Products plc Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: downgraded to 'A' from 'AA-', removed from RWN Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'; removed from RWN Allfunds Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'; Outlook Negative; removed from RWN Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'; removed from RWN VR: unaffected at 'bbb-' Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1'; removed from RWN Santander Consumer Finance, S.A. Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'AA-'; Outlook Negative; removed from RWN Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'; removed from RWN Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: downgraded to 'A' from 'AA-', removed from RWN Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'; removed from RWN Subordinated debt: 'A-' from 'A+', removed from RWN Bank Zachodni WBK, S.A. Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+'; Outlook Negative; removed from RWN Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'; removed from RWN VR: unaffected at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Santander UK plc: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at F1 VR: affirmed at 'a+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' SRF: affirmed at 'A' Guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'A+' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1' Market-lined senior unsecured securities: affirmed at 'A+emr' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A' Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: 'A-' remains on RWN Preference shares: 'A-' remains on RWN Abbey National Treasury Services plc Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+' Market-lined senior unsecured securities: affirmed at 'A+emr' Covered bonds: 'AAA' unaffected by today's ratings actions Contact: Primary Analyst (Santander, Banesto, Allfunds Bank, Santander Consumer Finance) Carmen Munoz Senior Director +34 93 323 8408 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor 08008 Barcelona Primary Analyst (Santander UK; Abbey National Treasury Services plc) Svetlana Petrischeva Director +44 20 3530 1182 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Primary Analyst (Bank Zachodni WBK S.A.) Artur Szeski Director +48 22 338 6292 Fitch Polska S.A. Krplewska 16 00-103 Warsaw Secondary Analyst (Santander, Allfunds Bank, Santander Consumer Finance) Maria Jose Lockerbie Managing Director +44 20 3530 1083 Secondary Analyst (Banesto) Roger Turro Director +34 93 323 8406 Secondary Analyst (Santander UK; Abbey National Treasury Services plc) Michael Steinbarth Senior Director +44 20 3530 1367 Secondary Analyst (Bank Zachodni WBK S.A.) Michal Bryks Associate Director +48 22 338 6293 Committee Chairperson James Longsdon Managing Director +44 20 3530 1076 Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria: 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011; 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', dated 15 December 2011; and 'Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis', dated 11 July 2011, are all available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis